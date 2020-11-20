Kings extend qualifying offer to Bogdan Bogdanovic, keep Nemanja Bjelica

Kings extend qualifying offer to Bogdanovic, keep Bjelica originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

With the NBA set to open up their doors for free agency beginning Friday at 3 p.m. PT, the Sacramento Kings took care of a few items of business on Thursday night.

A league source confirmed to NBC Sports California that the Kings extended qualifying offers to both Bogdan Bogdanovic and DaQuan Jeffries, making both players restricted free agents.

After three seasons in Sacramento, Bogdanovic appeared to be on the move earlier in the week when the Kings reportedly agreed to the framework of a trade that would have sent their starting shooting guard, along with Justin James, to the Milwaukee Bucks for Donte DiVincenzo, Ersan Ilyasova and D.J. Wilson.

The trade reportedly hit a snag on Wednesday and the league now is investigating the proposed transaction for potential tampering since Bogdanovic becomes a free agent later this week.

With the Kings extending a $10.66 million qualifying offer, they retained the ability to match any offer that Bogdanovic might receive on the open market. There is still a possibility that Bogdanovic makes his way into a sign-and-trade deal, but at this point the chance of rekindling something with the Bucks seems like a long shot.

Jeffries joined the Kings last season on a two-way contract, but he became a valuable piece of coach Luke Walton’s rotation in the Orlando bubble. Jeffries appeared in 13 games overall for Sacramento and another 27 games with the Stockton Kings of the G League. He is expected back this season on a budget contract, likely with the parent club.

In addition to extending qualifying offers to Bogdanovic and Jeffries, NBC Sports California has learned that the Kings held onto veteran power forward Nemanja Bjelica. The final season of Bjelica’s contract was non-guaranteed, but the Kings allowed the deadline to waive the 32-year-old pass.

After starting 137 games over the last two seasons for the Kings, Bjelica is scheduled to earn $7.15 million this season.

It should be an interesting few days in Sacramento as general manager Monte McNair attempts to build out his roster in preparation for the Dec. 22 start to the regular season.