Kings' Drew Doughty savagely antagonizes Flames crowd after scoring overtime winner

Kings defenceman Drew Doughty lets a group of Flames fans hear it after scoring the overtime winner for Los Angeles at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday night. (Twitter//@Kingsgifs)

“He’s a good player and had a good career...” said Calgary’s Matthew Tkachuk about Los Angeles’ Drew Doughty ahead of Tuesday night’s clash between the Flames and Kings at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Following the performance of the Norris Trophy winner and two-time Stanley Cup champion, Tkachuk may want to be careful with his words going forward.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In a game full of animosity that is rare so early in an NHL season, Doughty got the last laugh as he wired a one-timer past Calgary’s David Rittich early in overtime to give the Kings their first win of the season. And based on the colourful language that he hurled at a group of Flames fans seated by the glass, Doughty was pretty passionate about the result.

Drew Doughty fires one into the back of the net to give the LA Kings their first win of the season 🙌#GoKingsGo pic.twitter.com/d68wfFsYXr — LA Kings (@LAKings) October 9, 2019

That’s the type of emotion you’d expect from an overtime winner during the NHL playoffs, not one scored in your team’s second game of the year. However, after a war of words between Doughty and Tkachuk leading up to the contest, the reaction following a gutsy win is a little more understandable.

Doughty wasn’t done ensuring he was public enemy No. 1 in Calgary just yet, though. As he skated off the ice, he riled the crowd up a little more.

Story continues

The 29-year-old’s marker came just a few minutes after Tkachuk scored his second goal of the game late in the third period to knot the score at three and complete Calgary’s comeback from down 3-0. To add to the drama, Tkachuk’s ridiculous hand-eye coordination to make it happen was the result of a failed clearing attempt by Doughty moments earlier.

Sweet hand-eye from Matthew Tkachuk to tie the game pic.twitter.com/leF64gUMcE — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) October 9, 2019

While all of the focus was on these two throughout the night, Doughty wanted to shift the spotlight away from that storyline after the final whistle.

“It’s not about me and him,” he said to Carrlyn Bathe of FOX Sports West. “It’s just about the Kings beating the Flames tonight and that’s all that matters.”

Tkachuk doesn’t want to extinguish this fire just yet, though.

“I’m excited for Round 2, ah, in a couple weeks in L.A.,” he said to a scrum of reporters when TSN’s Jermain Franklin informed him that Doughty wants to put the feud to rest.

You might want to circle the calendar now, because that game should be a doozy. Puck drop between the Flames and Kings at the Staples Center is scheduled for 10:00 PM (ET) on Saturday, Oct. 19.

It will be then that we find out whether or not Tkachuk’s newest words result in him getting bit again.

More NHL coverage on Yahoo Sports