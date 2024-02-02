Sabonis, Fox snubbed after no Kings players selected to All-Star Game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The Kings have a pair of All-Star snubs.

Domantas Sabonis and De'Aaron Fox were not named NBA All-Stars on Thursday when the NBA revealed the Western Conference reserves for the 2024 All-Star Game in Indianapolis.

The All-Star reserves were selected by the NBA's 30 head coaches. Coaches had to select two guards, three frontcourt players and two wild cards, which could be players at any position.

The Kings, barring an injury replacement, will not be represented despite the team having the fifth-best record in the West and with its top two players arguably having better seasons than last year when both were named All-Stars.

Sabonis is averaging 19.9 points, a league-leading 13.0 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game, which ranks seventh in the league. The All-NBA big man is in the midst of a streak that has seen him record a double-double in 28 consecutive games.

Fox is averaging a career-high 27.2 points, while shooting 38% from three on 7.9 attempts per game, to go along with 5.5 assists.

But the duo, which last season led the Kings to their first playoff appearance in 16 years, faced tough competition in a crowded Western Conference field.

The seven West reserves are all repeat All-Stars in Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry (10th All-Star selection), Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (second), Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (fourth), Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (sixth), Clippers forward Paul George (ninth), Timberwolves forward Karl-Anthony Towns (fourth) and Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis (ninth).

Lakers forward LeBron James captains the West after earning a record-breaking 20th All-Star nod. Along with James, the West will start Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (sixth All-Star selection), Suns forward Kevin Durant (14th), Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (fifth) and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (second) .

All-Star Weekend begins Friday, Feb. 16 and ends with the All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday, Feb. 18.