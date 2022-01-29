Kings did due diligence on Tobias Harris

Marc Stein: Sacramento was doing some due diligence on Tobias when it was out there that there could be a deal that involved both Ben and Tobias and I know not this week but earlier this month that I did hear from some teams that suggested that they saw Sacramento as the only team that could realistically get Daryl to move off of his patience stance on Ben because there were indications that the Kings would be willing to take Tobias on if it meant getting Ben now. The Kings have sent so many mixed messages lately.

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris lead 76ers past Lakers, 105-87 inquirer.com/sixers/76ers-j… via @phillyinquirer – 11:41 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

We talk way too much that quick decisions lead to success for Tobias Harris. I mean, that’s true, obviously, but it’s also true for most players.

I think it’s much more that success leads to quick decisions from Tobias. And, on the flip side, a slump leads him to hesitate. – 7:36 AM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Tobias Harris: “Tyrese, he really works his tail off. … He’s a gym rat.”

Harris said he thinks Maxey’s biggest area of growth this year is his poise. – 10:15 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

Tobias Harris (@Tobias Harris) on @Matisse Thybulle:

“He just goes out there and embraces his role to the fullest. He’s really making some spectacular plays. Those plays he makes are huge for us, and timely as well…

[He can] shift the whole atmosphere in the arena in the game.” – 10:12 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#Sixers forward Tobias Harris on being the primary defender against the #Lakers’ Anthony Davis in the second half tonight: pic.twitter.com/GMjgtGCuDO – 10:11 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

Tobias Harris (23 pts, 5 reb, 4 ast), on battling being sick (non-COVID illness) today, and still pushing through in the @Philadelphia 76ers win:

“If I can go out and give the team something, I’m going to go out and do it.” –@Tobias Harris – 10:09 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Sixers beat the Lakers, 105-87. They are 29-19. Joel Embiid’s worst game in a while sees him go for 26-9-7-2-1.

Tobias Harris: 25-5-4-2 on 10-15 shooting. He’s playing much better as of late.

Four steals and a block for Matisse Thybulle. – 9:49 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Lead got down to 12 and Tobias Harris settled things down with a couple of buckets and assists to Matisse Thybulle. That’s exactly what the Sixers need from him.

Thybulle struggled the other night after coming back from the shoulder injury. Not tonight. – 9:36 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Joel Embiid only has 13 points and Philly has a 67-58 lead. The others have stepped up in a big way in this one. Tobias Harris has 14 and Tyrese Maxey has 12. #Sixers – 8:55 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Davis (8 points on 4-of-6 shooting) and Embiid (6 points on 2-of-5 shooting) are aggressive early. But so is Tobias Harris, who has 7 quick points on 3-of-3 from the floor after entering tonight questionable with a non-COVID illness. Sixers lead 18-14. – 7:46 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

Tobias Harris (who was questionable today due to a non-COVID illness) in his first 7 minutes tonight:

7 PTS / 3-3 fg / 1-1 3fg / 2 REB – 7:46 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Good to see Tobias Harris continuing to be aggressive. He’s off to a good start and making quick decisions on offense. #Sixers – 7:45 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Tobias Harris (illness) will indeed start against the LeBron-less Lakers.

Danny Green (hip) is returning after missing the past seven games, coming off the bench. Doc Rivers said he’ll be limited to about 15 minutes. – 7:04 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

Tobias Harris is playing tonight #Sixers – 7:02 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Tobias Harris is going through his pregame routine. Missed shootaround with a non-COVID and we’ll know soon if he’s in or out tonight. pic.twitter.com/0pph0LPFji – 6:04 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Sixers say Tobias Harris is questionable tonight against the Lakers with a non-COVID illness. He’s out for warmups right now. – 6:00 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

Dave McMenamin @mcten

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Sixers-Lakers notes before tonight’s game: The latest on injuries, Tobias Harris’ hot stretch, interesting possibilities with the backup big men

nbcsports.com/philadelphia/s… – 1:26 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

#Sixers forward Tobias Harris missed today’s shootaround with a non-COVID-19 illness. This will not impact his status for tonight’s game. – 11:52 AM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Sixers official says Tobias Harris has a non-COVID illness. Wasn’t at shootaround but still expected to play tonight vs. Lakers. – 11:03 AM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

‘Dissecting a Philadelphia 76ers win over the New Orleans Pelicans, play of both Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid’ by Locked On 76ers – Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers megaphone.link/LKN2150215651 – 4:46 PM

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto

Sources: 76ers & Hawks briefly discussed a trade of Ben Simmons & Tobias Harris for John Collins, Bogdan Bogdanovic & Danilo Gallinari, but talks stalled with Atlanta unwilling to take Harris. More on Simmons, James Harden & Domantas Sabonis on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-trad… – 4:43 PM

The 76ers and Hawks briefly kicked around a trade of Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris for John Collins, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Danilo Gallinari, league sources told HoopsHype. However, those talks stalled quickly, with Atlanta uninterested in Harris and unlikely to be able to flip him to a third team. -via HoopsHype / January 26, 2022

Competing executives still think the Kings would move De’Aaron Fox for Simmons, but the prospect of moving Fox and taking in Harris is a nonstarter. -via Bleacher Report / January 25, 2022

Last week, the Atlanta Hawks considered sending John Collins, Cam Reddish, and a first-round pick to the Sixers in exchange for Simmons, according to sources. However, the talks stopped after Harris’ name was brought into the deal. “There’s no way that kind of deal is going to happen,” a source said. “There’s maybe one [team] on a stretch that can take back Tobias. But I just think it’s a long shot.” -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / January 24, 2022