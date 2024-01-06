Kings' depth shines as epic shooting display fuels win vs. Raptors originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The Kings' depth shined with an epic shooting performance in Sacramento's 135-130 win over the Toronto Raptors on Friday night at Golden 1 Center.

Seven different Kings players finished in double figures, including all five starters. Sacramento shot 21-for-38 from the 3-point line against Toronto, with five different players making multiple attempts from beyond the arc in the offensive explosion on Friday night.

Harrison Barnes and Trey Lyles combined to shoot 9-for-13 from the 3-point line, with Malik Monk draining three triples of his own while adding 15 points off the bench. Chris Duarte shot a highly efficient 4 for 6 from the field, including a pair of 3-pointers in the second half.

Chris Duarte explained the importance of staying connected in tonight's win over the Raptors pic.twitter.com/gR46JM6BoF — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) January 6, 2024

Domantas Sabonis continued his recent dominant stretch, recording his second consecutive game with a triple-double after finishing with 24 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists.

The Kings erupted for 77 points in the first half, propelled by 14 made 3-pointers on 55-percent shooting from deep. Despite Domantas Sabonis fouling out in the fourth quarter, the first-half barrage from the perimeter allowed Sacramento ample breathing room to stave off a late surge from Toronto that created a tense stretch down the final minutes of the fourth quarter.

After the win, De'Aaron Fox detailed how Sacramento was able to pull out a win after Sabonis exited the game.

"We didn't want it to get to that, but we were able to finish this game," Fox told reporters after Friday's win. "If you're up 20 you'd rather still not lose after giving up a lead. We never actually gave up the lead, so that was a good thing that we were able to get stops and score when we needed to, but finishing this game was obviously difficult, but we were able to get it done."

De'Aaron details how the Kings were able to hold off a late surge by the Raptors in tonight's win pic.twitter.com/q4SgmS95AV — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) January 6, 2024

On a night when the Kings reportedly pulled out of trade talks for Raptors star Pascal Siakam, Keegan Murray once again reinforced the organization's belief in the promising young forward as a blue-chip player moving forward. Murray drained all four of his 3-point attempts, recording 18 points and 12 rebounds in Friday night's win over Toronto.

KEEGAN IS ON FIRE 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hemlEZwhlI — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) January 6, 2024

Perhaps most importantly, the Kings displayed the versatility to excel on both sides of the floor when needed. After lighting up the scoreboard in the first half, Sacramento changed gears and dug in deep to get the required stops on the defensive end to hold off a ferocious comeback attempt by Toronto in the fourth quarter.

De'Aaron Fox finished with 24 points and delivered a huge bucket in the game's final minute to extend Sacramento's lead, further building on the much-deserved reputation as one of the most reliable players in the league in the clutch.

De'Aaron has ice in his veins 🥶 pic.twitter.com/h9pCjkAO8R — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) January 6, 2024

While Fox and Sabonis serve as the faces of the franchise, the Kings sent a loud message by flexing their depth in Friday's win. If Sacramento can consistently get this level of production from the rest of the roster, this team's ceiling creeps ever closer to that of a genuine title contender.