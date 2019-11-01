Kings decline fourth-year options for Harry Giles, Caleb Swanigan

The Kings appeared committed to Harry Giles, who enrolled at Duke just a few years ago as a potential No. 1 pick.

Knee issues limited him in college, and Sacramento got him with the No. 20 pick in the 2017 NBA draft. The Kings sat him his entire first season, hoping to allow him to develop physically. He debuted last season, looking alright in limited minutes. Their faith in Giles reportedly even contributed to them firing Dave Joerger just a few months ago.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

But now Sacramento is cutting funding to the Giles reclamation project.

The Kings had a $3,976,510 team option on Giles and a $3,665,787 team option on Caleb Swanigan for next season.

James Ham of NBC Sports California:

The Kings passed on Caleb Swanigan’s fourth-year option and in a surprise move, they also declined to pick up Harry Giles’ fourth season.

What a disappointing development for Sacramento amid an already-disappointing 0-5 start to the season.

Giles could still pan out. But he has yet to play this season, and the Kings – the team that knows him best – declining his option certainly invites pessimism. Giles has yet to play this season amid continued knee problems. Not long ago, Sacramento was counting on him as part of a young core that also included De'Aaron Fox, Buddy Hield and Marvin Bagley III.

Acquired in a low-level trade with the Trail Blazers last season, Swanigan never held that stature. The former No. 26 pick just hasn’t looked like an NBA player. He’s an undersized interior scorer with limited athleticism.

Giles and Swanigan will become unrestricted free agents next summer.