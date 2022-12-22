Kings' De'Aaron Fox sounds off on Twitter after ejection in win over Lakers

Fox sounds off on Twitter after ejection in win over Lakers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

A day after celebrating his 25th birthday, Kings star De'Aaron Fox received a late present from the referees in the Kings' 134-120 win over the Los Angeles Lakers at Golden 1 Center on Wednesday night.

With 3:10 remaining in the fourth quarter, Fox received his second technical after pleading his case on a non-foul call that saw Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Patrick Beverley make contact with Fox.

"It is what it is," Fox told Fox 40's Sean Cunningham after the game. "Worse things are said to refs, and guys aren't getting kicked out of game. So what I said was definitely not worthy."

De'Aaron Fox raves about the triple-double, consecutive 20-rebound performance from Domantas Sabonis following the Kings 134-120 win over the Lakers & agreed with my assessment of his ejection late in the game.



"I definitely didn't get my money's worth." pic.twitter.com/KLsLRPxlP9 — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) December 22, 2022

Furthermore, Fox took to Twitter to voice his displeasure with the referees' decision to hand him a second technical foul.

Officials get really upset when you tell them not to ref the score — De'Aaron Fox (@swipathefox) December 22, 2022

There's been plenty of hostility between the Kings and referees throughout the 2022-23 NBA season over missed calls; now the Fox ejection will be added to a growing list.

Sacramento and Fox will look to put this situation behind them when they face off against the Washington Wizards on Friday night at Golden 1 Center.