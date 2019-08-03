Kings' De'Aaron Fox, Marvin Bagley on NBA 'Best 23 under 23' ranking

The Kings are building something special in Sacramento.

Two of the main reasons for the team's upward trajectory are point guard De'Aaron Fox and forward Marvin Bagley III.

Fox, 21, and Bagley, 21, are considered pillars of the organization, and analysts are starting to take notice.

This week, Bleacher Report compiled their list of the best 23 NBA players under the age of 23, and both Fox and Bagley made the cut.

Writer Dan Favale ranked Bagley at No. 13 on his list, just ahead of Atlanta's John Collins and behind Phoenix's DeAndre Ayton.

"Bagley has a ways to go before he's a trustworthy off-the-dribble threat from the perimeter, but his offense is otherwise polished," Favale wrote. "Feed him the ball down low, and he can cook. He's a willing a passer who's smart enough to let cuts and rotations develop around him, and his comfort level on turnaround jumpers is off the charts."

Fox, one of the bright young stars in the NBA, came in at No. 3 on the list, ranking ahead of Boston's Jayson Tatum and behind 2019 No. 1 overall draft pick Zion Williamson.

"Fox's blend of speed and control is basketball contraband, and he cuts it with a budding IQ," Favale wrote. "Sacramento aims to run opponents off the floor, but he is methodically surgical when entering the lane in half court. That measured patience allows opportunities to develop around him, and it can wreak havoc on a defense more prepared to guard against sheer force and haste."

Fox took a huge leap from his rookie season to his sophomore campaign and was a finalist for the Most Improved Player award.

After winning 39 games last season, the Kings enter the 2019-20 season with high expectations. It will be up to Fox, Bagley, Buddy Hield and Harrison Barnes to help Sacramento reach its goal of making the playoffs for the first time in 14 years.

In a reloaded and revamped Western Conference, making the playoffs will be a tough chore for the Kings. But they have two of the best young players in the league, so they have a chance.

