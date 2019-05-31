Kings' De'Aaron Fox explains what makes Steph Curry so hard to defend originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Steph Curry is the most lethal jump shooter of all time, but his ability to rain fire from distance might not be the thing that makes him so difficult to defend.

At least, not if you ask De'Aaron Fox.

The Kings played the Warriors tough in all of their games this past season, and Fox was tabbed with hounding Curry for the majority of those matchups.

Many have tried to slow down the two-time NBA MVP, but few have succeeded.

As Fox told Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe on Thursday's edition of FOX Sports 1's "Undisputed," it's hard to contain Curry because he's always in motion.

"You better be ready to run," Fox said of guarding Curry. "You got a lot of guys like Dame, Kyrie who can do it off the dribble. Steph can do it off the dribble, but I think what makes him extremely dangerous is the fact that he can get off the ball. He's able to run around 17 screens and still able to get a shot off. So, I think that's what makes him the most dangerous."

If you're trying to lock up Curry, you better be ready to run around and run into a ton of screens from the likes of Kevon Looney, Draymond Green and DeMarcus Cousins.

The Kings made a big leap in Fox's second year in the NBA, winning 39 games and narrowly missing the playoffs.

After facing Curry for two seasons, it's safe to say Fox has picked up a few things from the three-time NBA champion and will be ready to lace up his PF Flyers when the two teams meet next season.