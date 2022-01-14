Kings could be convinced to take on Tobias Harris’ contract from Sixers

The Philadelphia 76ers are going to be involved in a lot of trade rumors over the next couple of weeks leading into the Feb. 10 trade deadline as they currently possess the biggest trade domino in the form of Ben Simmons.

With Simmons’ value such a tough nut to crack as the Sixers want a top 25 player in return in a deal while other teams are not so interested in reaching that asking price, Philadelphia has thrown in another bit of a wrinkle: Tobias Harris.

The Sixers are reportedly looking to unload Harris’ contract in order to properly go after bigger names in the offseason such as James Harden. It would be tough to do so given Harris’ drop in production from the 2020-21 season and the high number on his deal, but it isn’t entirely impossible.

The Sacramento Kings are a team seemingly desperate for a shakeup and they have even talked about moving De’Aaron Fox to the Sixers in a deal.

Per NBA veteran reporter Marc Stein via his substack, the Kings could even be convinced to take on Harris’ deal as well:

I’ve heard Sacramento described by more than one rival team as the closest thing there is to a trade partner you could class as “favorites” to bring a resolution to the seemingly interminable Simmons standoff before the deadline (as things stand). Reason being: More than one rival team believes Sacramento, in its desire for a significant shakeup as it bumbles toward a record 16th consecutive season out of the playoffs, could be convinced to take on Tobias Harris’ contract to facilitate a Simmons deal. If the Sixers can’t get the top-flight player they covet, going ahead with a Simmons deal that enables them to shed the two years and nearly $80 million left on Harris’ contract after this season might be too enticing to resist rather than holding out for a star in return.

With the deadline quickly approaching, the Sixers are going to have the eyes of just about everybody in the league centered upon them as they work out this Simmons deal. There will be a lot of questions about where Simmons ends up as well as whether the Sixers can move off of Harris’ contract and free up some space for the offseason.

