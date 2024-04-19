Kings coach Mike Brown on Sacramento’s readiness to face Pelicans in Friday’s Play-In finale

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings head coach Mike Brown, following Thursday’s practice in Sacramento, talks to reporters about the team’s preparation to face the Pelicans on Friday night in the second Play-In game, the chance of advancing to the playoffs with a win or face elimination, the motivation of snapping the 0-5 season record against New Orleans, how the absence of Zion Williamson in that game might play a factor and the gratification of beating the Golden State Warriors to advance to this contest.

Friday’s contest between the Kings and Pelicans in New Orleans will tip-off at 6:30 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.