Kings coach Mike Brown on 135-123 loss to Pelicans, embracing the challenge of Play-In Tournament

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings head coach Mike Brown shares his observations of Thursday’s 135-123 loss to the Pelicans, dropping three of their last four games, getting swept by New Orleans in the season series, the impact CJ McCollum had with 31 points for the Pels, turning their attention to the final two games of the regular season and now being locked into the Play-In Tournament.

