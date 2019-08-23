Kings conclude Luke Walton sexual assault investigation, citing insufficient evidence

Luke Walton will move forward as coach of the Kings. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman, File)

The Sacramento Kings will move forward with Luke Walton as their head coach. The team announced Friday that it had closed its investigation into sexual assault claims made against Walton. In that investigation, Kings and the NBA determined there was “not a sufficient basis to support the allegations.”

Shortly after Walton was hired by the Kings, he was sued by reporter Kelli Tennant, who claims Walton forced himself on her in a hotel room in 2016. Walton was a member of the Golden State Warriors when the alleged assault occurred. The Kings vowed to look into the matter after the news broke.

Walton, 39, denied assaulting Tennant. He said the encounter was “very short, entirely pleasant and consensual.” Walton also said he had a limited memory of the encounter since it took place in 2016.

In their statement, the Kings said they spoke to 20 individuals — including Walton — about the matter. Tennant was contacted by the team, but declined to participate in the investigation.

The Kings said they consider the investigation closed unless new evidence becomes available.

