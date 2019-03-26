How Kings chose De'Aaron Fox over Luka Doncic with NBA draft decision originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Ever since the 2018 NBA Draft, there have been debates about whether the Kings made the right decision by drafting Marvin Bagley instead of Luka Doncic. Maybe the debate is over the wrong King, though.

Arguments are sure to continue over if the Kings were correct in taking Bagley at No. 2 overall instead of Doncic, the favorite for Rookie of the Year. However, in picking Bagley over Doncic, the real decision was choosing point guard De'Aaron Fox over Doncic.

"I like Luka," Kings general manager Vlade Divac said to ESPN's Zach Lowe. "But we didn't want to overload with players who -- maybe they don't have the exact same characteristics, but if you want to develop the guys you have, you have to make sure they have room to develop."

Both Fox and Doncic are ball-dominant players. The Kings decided to pair Bagley, a springy forward with strides like a gazelle, with perhaps the league's fastest player in Fox.

Sacramento's front office has so much confidence in Fox, they reportedly even turned down a trade for Kristaps Porzingis. Last month, Marc Stein of the New York Times reported the Knicks called the Kings about a possible Fox trade before the NBA trade deadline in February, before sending the big man to Dallas.

Even with Doncic putting together a historic rookie campaign, Fox is proving why he's a prized possession to the Kings. The point guard is one of the most improved players in the league, averaging 17.4 points and 7.2 assists per game while shooting 37 percent from beyond the arc.

Fox has led the Kings to a playoff race in only his second season as a pro. With he, Bagley and the rest of this young core, Sacramento can have their sights set on the postseason for years to come.