Kings' Chimezie Metu ejected for punching opponent after wild dunk attempt

A wild dunk attempt was only the start of the violence in a Summer League game between the Dallas Mavericks and Sacramento Kings.

In the third quarter, Kings forward Chimezie Metu tried to throw it down on Mavericks rookie Eugene Omoruyi (or "tried to take Omoruyi's soul," as the announcer described it). Rather than risk being put on a poster, Omoruyi responded with a hard foul that included a shove, which knocked Metu off balance and onto the floor.

Metu responded by getting up and throwing a hard right hook at the rookie.

Mavs forward Eugene Omoruyi (flagrant 2) and Kings forward Chimezie Metu (punching foul) were both ejected after this play: pic.twitter.com/WGXSh8FUnP — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) August 15, 2021

An official review of the incident led to an ejection for both players, Omoruyi on a flagrant 2 and Metu on a punching foul. Both are automatic ejections under NBA rules. Metu also now faces a potential suspension.

The Kings would eventually win 86-70.

Omoruyi had only been playing his fourth game in an NBA uniform after signing a two-way contract with the Mavericks as an undrafted free agent. In his senior year at Oregon, Omoruyi averaged 17.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 37.6 percent from deep.

Metu is entering his fourth NBA season and second with the Kings. He has averaged 4.0 points per game in 83 career regular season games.

More from Yahoo Sports: