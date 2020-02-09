Someday, Steph Curry will hold most 3-point records.

But Buddy Hield might be coming for any and all records Curry ends up with.

During the Kings-Spurs game Saturday at Golden 1 Center, Hield made his 800th career 3-pointer, becoming the fastest player in NBA history to reach that mark.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Buddy Hield is the fastest player in @NBAHistory to reach 800 made threes (296 games).



Previous fastest was Stephen Curry (305 games). pic.twitter.com/7SaBirr8K0



— NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) February 9, 2020

While Curry needed 305 games to reach 800 3-pointers, Hield did it in just his 296th game.

"Thank God for the opportunity, man," Hield told reporters in Sacramento after the Kings' 122-102 win over San Antonio. "Where I came from, you never paint a picture like this that I would be the fastest to get there, but I've been blessed. God has blessed me so tremendously. I can't thank him [enough] and I just got to stay humble and keep working, and on to the next game for sure."

Curry is just shy of his 32nd birthday and is third all-time with 2,492 career 3-pointers. Hield is just under five years younger, but has a long way to go to catch Curry.

With his nine 3-pointers against the Spurs on Saturday, Hield now has 802 career 3-pointers.

[RELATED: Dedmon wasn't what Divac expected]

When it's all said and done, Curry could set the bar at over 3,000 career 3-pointers. Can Hield catch him some day? We'll find out.

Kings' Buddy Hield fastest to 800 3-pointers, breaks Steph Curry's mark originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area