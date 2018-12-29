The Kings broadcasting crew calling Bogdan Bogdanovic’s game-winner is incredible (VIDEO)

Thursday night was an incredible television experience in the NBA. The Sacramento Kings beat the Los Angeles Lakers at the buzzer thanks to Bogdan Bogdanovic, and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Golden State Warriors on a shot by Damian Lillard with just a few seconds remaining in OT.

After Christmas in the NBA truly is the best time of year.

Meanwhile, our friends over at NBC Sports California had a good time broadcasting that Kings win over the LeBron James-less Lakers. The TV partner tweeted out video after the W of Doug Christie and Grant Napear’s reaction as they called Bogdanovic’s shot in real time.

It’s pretty dang great.

The Kings might just be the surprise of the season in the Western Conference. They currently stand at 19-16 and are poised for a potential playoff berth.

Big shots like Bogdanovic’s will certainly help them with that.