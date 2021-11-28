Kings' Brendan Lemieux bites hand of Senators' Brady Tkachuk, is looking at a long suspension

Los Angeles forward Brendan Lemieux faces the potential of a lengthy suspension after biting Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk during Saturday's game.

The NHL's player safety department said Sunday that Lemieux is being offered an in-person hearing via Zoom. That's reserved for players who could be looking at a suspension of six games or more.

The two players got involved in a prolonged third-period altercation that continued with both on the ice and the linesmen trying to separate them. Tkachuk pointed to his hand as he got up and told the referee, "He bit me."

In the penalty box, Tkachuk again showed his hands to a referee. The play was reviewed and Lemieux was ejected.

"It’s outrageous," Tkachuk said after the game, according to the Ottawa Sun. "Kids don’t even do that anymore. Babies do that. I don’t even know what he was thinking, he’s just a complete brick head. He’s got nothing up there. Bad guy, bad player, but what a joke he is."

The Kings won 4-2.

Lemieux, then with the New York Rangers, was suspended for two games in 2018 for an illegal check to the head. He also was suspended for two preliminary-round games in 2020 for interference.

Lemieux is the son of Claude Lemieux and Tkachuk the son of Keith Tkachuk. Their fathers fought each other in the 1996 World Cup of Hockey.

