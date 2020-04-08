Every player in the NBA is different when it comes to their workout routine. Some players like to live in the weight room. Others use their key cards to show up at all hours of the day to get shots up.

Bogdan Bogdanovic is known for his incredible work ethic and his need to be in the gym shooting, but like everyone else, he's locked out of the practice facility.

Without a state of the art facility to work in, Bogdanovic has purchased equipment for his garage and turned to an interesting option to get his shots up.

"I have a little basket hoop from my neighbors, sometimes I'm shooting over there," Bogdanovic said during the special edition of the Purple Talk podcast. "I ordered one, but it will come in two months or something."

Once a hoop arrives, it will be in a box. Does the Serbian sharpshooter own a socket set? Can he make it through a complex "exploded view" diagram as he assembles a hoop on his own?

These are questions that we will have that will have to wait until the NBA's mandated shutdown ends. Until then, we must assume that Bogdanovic is putting in work on his neighbor's water-based, roll around hoop that he can lower if he feels like trying a 360 dunk. Or maybe he's installed a nerf hoop in his living room to keep fresh.

The coronavirus has caught all of us off guard. Bogdanovic, like everyone else, will need to adapt if he hopes to overcome. Or the team's most versatile player could just sign his extension offer from the Kings and go out and purchase a home with a built-in court.

Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic shooting on neighbor's hoop during NBA shutdown originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area