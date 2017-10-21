Kings-Blue Jackets Preview

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Columbus Blue Jackets are experiencing a power outage and crews are on the scene trying to fix the problem.

In a 2-0 loss at home on Thursday to the Tampa Bay Lightning that ended a four-game winning streak, the crew failed miserably on the power play, going 0 of 3 and generating next to no shots on two of them.

And Columbus badly needed a power surge on a night when its offense was struggling to generate a goal despite outshooting the Lightning 33-8 in the final two periods.

"We weren't good," Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella said Friday. "You've got to play the right way. We're going to show them video and then we're going to get ready for our next game."

The Blue Jackets (5-2) hope to restore power at Nationwide Arena when they play host to the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night in the second game of a four-game homestand.

That might not be easy.

For the second time in two nights, the Blue Jackets will be facing a red-hot team. The resurgent Kings (5-0-1) lead the Pacific Division and they're the only team in the NHL that has yet to lose in regulation.

"I don't think there's one person that would have predicted that we've done what we've done," Kings defenseman Drew Doughty said. "I'm pretty sure I know from hearing other people talk that every single team counted us out of the playoffs, counted us out of even competing for a playoff spot."

On Wednesday night, Adrian Kempe led the Kings to a 5-1 victory at home over the Montreal Canadiens with a hat trick and Michael Cammalleri contributed two goals and two assists. The Kings put the game away with four goals in the third period.

The visit to Columbus is the start of a six-game trip for Los Angeles.

"Now we've got to go prove ourselves as a road team," Doughty said.