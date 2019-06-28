Kings announce roster for NBA Summer League, California Classic originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

SACRAMENTO -- We have a Summer League roster.

The Sacramento Kings open a three-day mini-camp Friday evening in preparation for Monday's California Classic opener. Their roster for the event has a few surprises and one big omission.

Marvin Bagley III is expected to play for the Kings, but likely only in the opener against the Warriors. Harry Giles, on the other hand, will not be in uniform, which is a change in course.

These rosters are always subject to change. We'll have more on the Giles situation later in the day when summer league head coach Jesse Mermuys speaks to the media around 5:30.

Second round selections Kyle Guy and Justin James are both expected to play, as are undrafted free agents Bryce Brown out of Auburn and Isaiah Pineiro out of San Diego.

Veterans Frank Mason, Caleb Swanigan and BJ Johnson are all currently on the Kings' regular roster and will play for the summer league squad. As is 28-year-old Hollis Thompson, who is trying to break back into the league after playing the last two seasons overseas.

King two-way player, Wenyen Gabriel is also on the roster and healthy after missing the end of last season with an ankle issue.

Summer League Roster

Marcus Derrickson, who played 11 games with the Golden State Warriors last season is also on the Kings roster. The 6-foot-7 small forward played on a two-way contract with the Warriors last season and performed well both in Santa Cruz and with the parent club.

The roster are likely to fluctuate over the next week as the team plays in the California Classic and then ventures to Las Vegas for the league's larger tournament.