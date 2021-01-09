Kings announce five players 'unfit to participate' in camp scrimmage

Kings center Gabriel Vilardi waits for a faceoff during a game against the Florida Panthers on Feb. 20, 2020. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

The Kings announced Saturday that five players were “unfit to participate” in an intrasquad training camp scrimmage.

Forward Gabriel Vilardi, defensemen Kurtis MacDermid and Sean Walker and goalies Cal Petersen and Matthew Villalta were all absent from the team’s roster for its “black and white” scrimmage at Staples Center.

The team did not disclose any further information about the players’ status.

The Kings are scheduled to begin their season on Thursday against the Minnesota Wild. Since their training camp began on Dec. 31, Saturday marked the first time any players missed a practice.

Other NHL teams have dealt with player absences over the last week as the league prepares to begin a 56-game season shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Todd McLellan on #LAKings absences: "The players that didn't play today were deemed unfit to play, and we're gonna have to be prepared for that throughout the season, whether it's now, three months from now, four months from now. That can pop up at any time." https://t.co/9Oeq8QdFf1 — Jack Harris (@Jack_A_Harris) January 10, 2021

The Dallas Stars were forced to delay their season opener after the league announced Friday that six players and two staff members had tested positive for COVID-19.

The Columbus Blue Jackets had 19 players miss practice on Friday “out of an abundance of caution and in accordance with NHL COVID-19 protocols,” according to a team statement.

The Pittsburgh Penguins elected to cancel a practice on Saturday because of possible COVID-19 exposure.

A Kings spokesperson declined to say whether the team’s absences on Saturday were also due to COVID-19 concerns.

Entering the day, Vilardi, MacDermid, Walker and Petersen were all expected to be in the Kings' opening night lineup. Vilardi, the No. 11 overall draft pick in 2017, had been playing center on the team’s third line while preparing for his first full NHL season. MacDermid and Walker were playing together on the team’s No. 3 defensemen pairing. And Petersen had been sharing goaltending duties with Jonathan Quick.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.