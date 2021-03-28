Kings acquire Brendan Lemieux from Rangers

·1 min read
NHL: New York Rangers at Boston Bruins
The Los Angeles Kings acquired Brendan Lemieux from the New York Rangers on Saturday in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft.

Lemieux, whose father is longtime NHL player Claude Lemieux, has seven points (two goals, five assists) and 59 penalty minutes in 31 games this season. He is no stranger to the penalty box during his career, racking up 299 penalty minutes to go along with 43 points (21 goals, 22 assists) in 162 games.

The Buffalo Sabres drafted Lemieux in the second round (No. 31 overall) in 2014. He was traded the following year to the Winnipeg Jets, with whom he made his NHL debut before he was shipped to the Rangers in a multiple-player deal in 2019.

--Field Level Media

