Kings-76ers gameday live: Updates on Fox’s injury; Queta activated; Embiid dominating

Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox participated in practice Monday, a league source told The Sacramento Bee, but his status remains uncertain for Tuesday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center.

Fox missed the past two games due to right foot soreness after playing in pain for more than a month. He is listed as questionable on the team’s injury report.

The Kings (14-11) are entering the third game of a six-game road trip. This is also the first game of a tough back-to-back with a rested Toronto Raptors team awaiting Wednesday.

The 76ers (14-12) are coming off back-to-back wins over the Los Angeles Lakers and Charlotte Hornets. All-Star center and 2022 MVP finalist Joel Embiid had 53 points and 12 rebounds in the win over Charlotte on Sunday.

Fox has had five days off since his last appearance in a 126-113 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. Barring a setback, he will likely go through the team’s morning shootaround and possibly pregame warmups before his status is determined.

The Kings will be missing backup center Alex Len, who will miss his second game with a non-COVID-19 illness. Sacramento has called up two-way center Neemias Queta from G League Stockton to provide frontcourt depth. A league source told The Bee Queta was in Philadelphia on Monday and would be active for Tuesday’s game.

The Kings might need the 7-foot, 248-pound Queta to help them contend with Embiid, another 7-footer who weighs in at 280. Embiid is averaging a career-high 33.4 points, 9.8 rebounds and a career-best 4.8 assists this season.

Embiid has averaged 41.3 points in four December games. Over the past 10 games, he averaged 35.7 points, 9.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists while shooting 56.1% from the field and 53.8% from 3-point range. That stretch included a historic performance against the Utah Jazz in which he finished with 59 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists and seven blocked shots.

Kings coach Mike Brown was thrilled with the team’s performance in a road win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, but he didn’t feel his club matched the opponents’ force and physicality in losses to the Bucks and New York Knicks. That could be a problem against Embiid.

Kings at 76ers

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Wells Fargo Center

TV: NBC Sports California

Radio: Sactown Sports 1140

Odds: 76ers -5.5

Over/under: 227.5

Injury report

Kings: QUESTIONABLE — De’Aaron Fox (foot). OUT — Alex Len (non-COVID-19 illness); Chima Moneke (G League).

Knicks: PROBABLE — Danuel House Jr. (foot). OUT — Julian Champagnie (G League); Saben Lee (G League); Tyrese Maxey (foot); Jaden Springer (G League).

Dec. 13 at Philadelphia 76ers

Dec. 14 at Toronto Raptors

Dec. 16 at Detroit Pistons

Dec. 19 vs. Charlotte Hornets

Dec. 21 vs. Los Angeles Lakers