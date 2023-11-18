Kings of the 209: St. Mary's football routes Manteca in SJS D2 semifinals

By halftime, there were already chatters about Monday's 9 a.m. practice on the St. Mary’s football sideline. The Rams were up big against their Sac-Joaquin Section Division 2 semifinal opponent Manteca and could practically taste the win.

“This is just awesome,” said Tony Franks, St. Mary’s football head coach. “It's really special to be able to practice on Thanksgiving morning and bring our families together and our community together with alumni back in town. We're so excited to have a chance to keep moving on.”

St. Mary’s will be padded up on Turkey Day after a dominating 42-12 victory over the Buffaloes to punch its ticket to the SJS finals. Here are the key takeaways from the Rams’ playoff victory.

The St. Mary's varsity football team takes the field before the start of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division 2 semifinal game against Manteca at St. Mary's Sanguinetti Field in Stockton on Nov. 17, 2023.

Standing on business

All season long St. Mary’s defense has been put to the test against run-heavy offenses such as Manteca. The Rams handled the run game in the two teams' regular season meeting holding the Buffaloes to only seven points. But they had yet to see Manteca’s bruiser running back senior Bryson Davis who was out with an arm injury during the first meeting.

The Rams stood firm in front of their home crowd at Sanguinetti Field holding Davis to around 83 rushing yards and a touchdown. Aside from Davis’ five-yard rushing touchdown, Manteca couldn’t find any holes in St. Mary’s defense.

“Lining up against teams like De La Salle, Central Catholic, and Lincoln with the running back they have of his caliber, that all led us to tonight,” Franks said. “We were in this game three years ago and we lost 51-48 to Rocklin so we really wanted to put a tremendous amount of emphasis on playing good defense during the playoffs.”

Manteca's Josiah Sagapolu, center, is tackled by St. Mary's Omari Gayles, top, and Adam Taylor during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division 2 semifinal game at St. Mary's Sanguinetti Field in Stockton on Nov. 17, 2023.

Along with limiting Davis, the Rams contained any other Manteca rusher who tried to ground and pound their way to a first down. In the air, the Buffaloes only scored once and were limited to around 86 passing yards.

This made it easier for St. Mary’s to take control of the game after just a quarter of play.

“Our defense showed up for real,” said Kenneth Moore III, St. Mary’s wide receiver. “They did everything they needed to do — practice hard, fill in the gaps, rally to the ball. And the offense turned around and put up points so it was a team effort.”

More: Playoff predictions: See the Record's pick for the semifinals of SJS football playoffs

Explosive offense for the win

St. Mary’s offense is all about explosive plays and there was no shortage of those in Friday’s game. Senior running back Asante Carter led the charge putting the Rams first points on the board with a 20-yard rushing touchdown.

From then on, it was the Carter show as he made the Buffaloes pay on the ground all night.

The 5-foot-10 speedy back ended the night with over 100 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

St. Mary's Asante Carter, center, evades a host of Manteca defenders to score a touchdown during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division 2 semifinal game at St. Mary's Sanguinetti Field in Stockton on Nov. 17, 2023.

“He runs so tough and he finds just the smallest seams and he keeps his legs going,” Franks said. “All of a sudden you think, ‘Well, maybe it's a three-yard play. No, it's actually a six-yard play.’ And that's who he's been for us for three years.”

With Carter and Rams' foot on Manteca’s neck, the game rapidly slipped from the Buffaloes' hands. Loads of flags plagued them during the second half and after Carter’s fourth touchdown in the third quarter you could tell the game was decided.

More: See who made the 2023-24 Tri-City Athletic All-League football teams. Plus, who got MVP?

“With a team like this you got to stay in there and we didn’t finish a couple of times there offensively,” said Mark Varnum, Manteca football’s head coach. “You give up a couple of big plays early on defense before we really got into our groove so it just kind of got away from us earlier. I’m just so proud these guys kept battling until the end.”

Manteca closes out the 2023-24 season with an overall record of 8-4 while the Rams blue banner hopes are still alive. They will take on the No. 2 seed Rocklin in the SJS Division 2 championship game on Nov. 25.

Record reporter Shannon Belt covers sports. She can be reached at sbelt@recordnet.com or on Twitter @ShannonBelt3. Support local news, subscribe to The Stockton Record at https://www.recordnet.com/subscribenow.

This article originally appeared on The Record: Kings of the 209: St. Mary's football routes Manteca in semifinals