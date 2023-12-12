KingJoseph Edwards is down to three schools with FSU visit pending

Four-star defensive lineman KingJoseph Edwards is down to three schools with a commitment coming next week. Edwards took an official visit over the weekend to Syracuse and has an official to Florida State this weekend.

A 6-foot-4, 230-pound defensive lineman from Mill Creek (Hoschton, Georgia), Edwards is the No. 20 edge rusher in the nation. He took an official visit to Syracuse last week and will be at Florida State this weekend.

Colorado is the final program in the mix for Edwards, who will be making his commitment on Dec. 19.

Syracuse became a contender for Edwards following their fire of Fran Brown last week. The Orange’s new head coach was formerly the safeties coach at Georgia. Prior to that, he was the secondary coach at Rutgers.

“(The) Weekend went really well. Spent the majority of the time with coach Williams (defensive ends coach Nick Williams) and coach Fran,” Edwards told USA TODAY High School Sports. “They’ve been in my top three since coach Fran got there and then coach Williams.”

Throughout the weekend, Edwards was all over social media about his official visit to Syracuse. The program made some moves this weekend with Edwards.

“I’m thinking I want to major in physical therapy or physician assistant. They partner with a school of medicine that will allow me to major in either one of those,” Edwards said. “We went out all weekend; people from the community were stopping me telling me they needed my help to build the program. It was a good feeling. The school is in downtown Syracuse – I liked it.”

Edwards has made multiple visits to Florida State.

“Well (it is) good – I mostly speak with Fuller (defensive coordinator Adam Fuller) and Novell (head coach Mike Norvell),” Edwards said. “I’m eager to see how things go this weekend.”

Story originally appeared on High School Sports