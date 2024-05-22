Kinghorn and Hastings set for European finals

[Getty Images]

It may be a bye week in the URC, but there are two Scotland players fighting it out for European silverware.

It's been four years since a Scot laid hands on the Champions Cup, the biggest club rugby trophy of them all in the northern hemisphere.

But Blair Kinghorn could end that streak at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Saturday when his Toulouse side take on Leinster.

And the previous evening, Kinghorn's good pal and fellow international Adam Hastings is expected to line up for Gloucester against the Sharks in the Challenge Cup final at the same venue.

Both players could have a big part to play in the showpiece occasions, says Sunday Times rugby writer Chris Jones.

"Kinghorn is one of these players with an exceptional skillset and an incredible stride. When you play him at full-back, he hits the line better than anybody," Jones told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland.

"He has proved himself to be an international-class full-back which is fantastic news for Scotland and for him. He's playing with real confidence and to win over the French fans so quickly, when you have [Thomas] Ramos there too, is a fantastic achievement.

"They're going for a sixth title, it would be amazing if he came back and rejoined the Scotland squad as a Champions Cup winner."

Hastings is bidding to end his Gloucester career on a triumphant high before he rejoins Glasgow this summer.

"It's been an unusual season for Adam, he's been hamstrung by hamstring injuries and he's been - like the Gloucester team - targeting cup matches," Jones added.

"His last game was the semi-final win over Benetton which was a fantastic performance. He did particularly well and showed everybody why he is such a talented player.

"They're desperate to get him into the team for Friday night's game against the Sharks with all their Springbok World Cup winners."