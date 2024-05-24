King University introduces Jimmy Allen as the new men’s basketball coach

Emory, VA — Emory & Henry introduced its new men’s head basketball coach today, Jimmy Allen returns to his alma mater with 31 years of coaching experience and a career head coaching record of 195-182 in 13 seasons. He takes over a wasp program that has struggled over the past few years so he’s hoping to turn things around.

“There are so many people that love this place and our program and help build that connection between the past and the present, to build relationships between our current players and people that have been a part of this program and this school. And I’m also motivated to return Emery and Henry basketball to national relevance. And we’re going to do that.”

Allen was a four-year letter-winner for the Wasps between 1989 and 93 under legendary head coach Bob Johnson

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.