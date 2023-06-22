King of Rutgers: Ohio three-star defensive end Elijah King commits to Rutgers football

Kristian Dyer
·1 min read

Elijah King announced to Rutgers football on Thursday, with the Scarlet Knights continuing their recruiting momentum.

It is now three commitments for Rutgers in two days, all coming on the defensive side of the ball.

At 6-foot-6 and 230 pounds, King is a class of 2024 defensive end from Gahanna Lincoln (Columbus, OH). He is a tremendous presence off the edge, with good length coupled with a nice twitch that is a headache for offensive tackles.

He holds offers from a range of programs including Cincinnati, Indiana, Iowa State, Kentucky, Minnesota and West Virginia among others.

King announced his commitment to Rutgers via his social media on Thursday afternoon.

King visited Rutgers for an official visit in early June.

