King and Queen France state visit latest: Royals arrive at Elysee Palace with Macron

King Charles III and President of France, Emmanuel Macron At the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier - REUTERS

The King and Queen arrive at the Elysée Palace after being escorted by a police motorcade.

The trip is viewed as a chance to rebuild ties that have been frayed since Britain’s exit from the EU in 2020.

The couple are scheduled for a packed three-day trip that will see Charles, 74, become the first British monarch to deliver a speech inside France’s senate chamber.

02:41 PM BST

Arrive at Elysée Palace

The King and Queen have now arrived at the Elysée Palace.

02:40 PM BST

State visit in pictures

French President Emmanuel Macron, right, and Britain's King Charles III wave - AP

Their majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla are greeted at the Arc de Triomphe on the first dy of their state visit - Parsons Media

02:25 PM BST

Drive to Champs-Elysees

The King and Mr Macron travel together by car down the Champs-Elysees for an official audience at the Elysée Palace, including an exchange of gifts.

Mr Macron will hand the King a specially minted gold coin in his image and a first-edition prize-winning French novel.

The rare edition of Romain Gary’s novel Les Racines (The Roots of Heaven) won the Prix Goncourt, France’s highest literary award in 1956. Only 85 first edition copies are said to exist.

The gold medal celebrates the King’s “accession to the throne and Franco-British friendship”.

02:24 PM BST

State visit in pictures

King Charles III performs the re-kindling of the eternal flame using the Comite de la Flamme - REUTERS

02:14 PM BST

Flypast

The flypast by the Patrouille de France, followed by the Red Arrows, marked the end of the ceremony.

Charles and Camilla will now proceed to sign the Livre d’Or or, Golden Book, before meeting representatives of local veteran organisations, scouts and guides and the British School of Paris.

02:09 PM BST

Remembrance ceremony

At the remembrance ceremony King Charles will lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on behalf of both heads of state.

He will also light the eternal flame which burns in memory of those who perished in the First and Second World Wars.

After the lighting, the bugle call Aux Morts, the French equivalent of The Last Post, will sound, followed by a minute’s silence.

Both national anthems will also be played before the King and Mr Macron review the Regimental Band of the Garde Républicaine, followed by the French Colour Party, before inspecting the Tri-Service Guard of Honour.

02:06 PM BST

Flypast on the horizon

There will be a flypast of both the La Patrouille de France and the Red Arrows mark the end of the ceremony.

Veterans will include the standard bearer of the Royal British Legion and a colour party with French officers who have links to the UK.

It will be the first time in 30 years that such a ceremony has been included in a state visit.

02:04 PM BST

Airport arrival in pictures

Queen Camilla arrives at Orly Airport, Paris - PA

French Prime Minister, Ms Elisabeth Borne greets King Charles III and Queen Camilla King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive at Orly Airport - Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

French Republican Guards stand beside the red carpet prior to the arrival of Britain's King Charles and Britain's Queen Camilla - REUTERS

01:53 PM BST

King and Queen arrive at Arc de Triomphe

King Charles and Queen Camilla are greeted at the Arc de Triomphe to some music from a French military band.

They had been escorted along the long Champs-Élysées by a police motorcade.

French president Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron met them upon arrival.

01:50 PM BST

No crowds permittd at Arc de Triomphe

Soldiers lined up around the Arc de Triomphe, which has a large French flag flying from it.

But the French public is notably absent due to security barriers preventing crowds from viewing the spectacle.

01:35 PM BST

Royals greeted by foreign secretary in France

The King and Queen arrived shortly before 2pm on a private chartered flight from Farnborough, travelling on the “baby Voyager” airbus plane to Paris Orly airport.

They were officially welcomed by the French Prime Minister, Elisabeth Borne, on behalf of President Macron and the French government.

They were also received by foreign secretary James Cleverly, the UK’s ambassador to France Dame Menna Rawlings and the French Ambassador to the UK, Hélène Tréheux-Duchêne, who greeted the couple at the foot of the aircraft steps.

The Queen held tightly to her hat due to the blustery conditions on the red carpet.

The couple left the airport in the State Bentley for a ceremonial welcome by President and Madame Macron at the Arc de Triomphe.

It is Charles’s 35th official visit to France, and Camilla’s ninth official visit. The couple last visited France in 2019, attending a service in Bayeux Cathedral to mark the 75th anniversary of the Normandy Landings. Queen Elizabeth II, and the Duke of Edinburgh undertook a State Visit to France in 2014.

01:23 PM BST

Macron due to welcome King and Queen

Their Majesties are due to be formally welcomed to France by President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, at the Arc de Triomphe.

The ceremony will mirror that held in 2014 during Elizabeth II’s final state visit to France.

01:04 PM BST

Macron to give King coin

Mr Macron will later today give the King a specially minted gold coin in his image and a first-edition prize-winning French novel.

01:00 PM BST

King and Queen land in Paris

The King and Queen have landed in Paris.

They will be welcomed at Orly Airport by French Prime Minister, Elisabeth Borne, the UK ambassador to France, Dame Menna Rawlings, and her French counterpart, Hélène Tréheux-Duchêne.

A pilot holds the Royal Standard of the United Kingdom and the flag of France in the cockpit of the aircraft transporting Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Queen Camilla - AFP

Charles and Camilla walked along the red carpet to a guard of honour, with an officer and 20 guardsmen of the Republican Guard, which is part of the French National Gendarmerie, lined up to greet them.

They then walked through the Paris Orly terminal to a car waiting to take them to the Arc de Triomphe.

The journey is expected to take about 25 minutes.

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne (L) greets Britain's King Charles III (C) and Britain's Queen Camilla (R) upon arrival at the Orly Airport - AFP

12:58 PM BST

Postponed trip set to commence

The King and Queen will begin their postponed state visit to France on today with a ceremonial welcome at the Arc de Triomphe and a state banquet at the Palace of Versailles.

Charles and Camilla are travelling to Paris and Bordeaux for a three-day trip, six months after it had to be rescheduled because of widespread rioting across the country.

12:26 PM BST

Emmanuel Macron - 'You visited as a Prince, you return as a King'

The French president has posted a video welcoming King Charles to France.

You visited as a Prince, you return as a King. Your Majesty, welcome. pic.twitter.com/HcDXHcylRl — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) September 20, 2023

12:21 PM BST

Welcome to our live coverage

Hello, and welcome to our live coverage of King Charles and Queen Camilla’s landmark state visit to France.

The couple are set to land soon at Orly Airport, where they will be greeted by French Prime Minister, Elisabeth Borne.

Our Royal Editor, Victoria Ward, is in France and will be bringing you the latest updates throughout the day.