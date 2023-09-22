King and Queen in France live: Charles and Camilla arrive in Bordeaux

King Charles arrives in Bordeaux

The King and Queen have arrived in Bordeaux for the third and final day of their first state visit to France.

They touched down at Bordeaux-Merignac Airport five minutes early at 12.45pm local time.

After disembarking the aircraft, Charles and Camilla were greeted by French Minister of Defence, Monsieur Sébastien Lecornu.

Their packed schedule of engagements has been designed to recognise the city’s longstanding association with the UK.

Bordeaux and Bristol have been twinned since 1947 - the first UK-France city twinning of its kind - and Bristol’s mayor, Marvin Rees, will be on hand to celebrate their ties.

Their Majesties will kick off the day at the Hôtel de Ville, one of the city’s most symbolic locations, where they will be welcomed by local mayor Pierre Hurmic.

Follow latest developments below

12:21 PM BST

Electric tram ride

Later, they will join a reception on the flight deck of HMS Iron Duke, a Royal Navy Type 23 Frigate, to highlight the defence ties between France and the UK.

A 35-person band of the Royal Marines, of which the King recently became Captain General, will play and the ship’s side party will ‘Pipe the Side’ as the royals step across the gangway.

Then, there will be a journey on an electric tram ahead of a festival-style event in the Place de la Bourse, the main square of Bordeaux, that promises to showcase the best of British and French business while emerging British and French artists perform.

The King will then visit an experimental forest to learn how it is recording the effects of climate change, the Queen will visit a charity and then both will reconvene at a sustainable vineyard.

12:20 PM BST

Order of the day

Their packed schedule of engagements has been designed to recognise the city’s longstanding association with the UK.

Bordeaux and Bristol have been twinned since 1947 - the first UK-France city twinning of its kind - and Bristol’s mayor, Marvin Rees, will be on hand to celebrate their ties.

Their Majesties will kick off the day at the Hôtel de Ville, one of the city’s most symbolic locations, where they will be welcomed by local mayor Pierre Hurmic.

Inside, they will view an exhibition of photos from the King’s visit to Bordeaux in 1977 as well as Elizabeth II’s during her state visit in 1992.

12:20 PM BST

Arriving in Bordeaux

The King and Queen have arrived in Bordeaux for the third and final day of their first state visit to France.

They touched down at Bordeaux-Merignac Airport five minutes early at 12.45pm local time.

After disembarking the aircraft, Charles and Camilla were greeted by French Minister of Defence, Monsieur Sébastien Lecornu.

The royal couple were led to a Renault Espace car, with Camilla sitting in the front with Charles and Mr Lecornu in the back.

They left in a convoy of at least 30 cars and 16 motorcycles en route to the the Hôtel de Ville.

12:19 PM BST

Welcome to the Telegraph's live blog

We will be providing live updates on the King’s visit to France as he arrives in Bordeaux on the third and final day.

Charles and Camilla spent two days in Paris before travelling south.

Follow the blog and the Telegraph website for the latest news and analysis.