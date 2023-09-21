King and Queen in France latest: UK-French relations 'firm as ever' Charles tells Senate

King Charles addresses the French Senate

King Charles received an effusive welcome as he became the first British monarch to address the French senate in Paris from inside the chamber.

Charles spoke partly in French during his historic address, having impressed the Germans by switching effortlessly between two languages when he spoke at the Bundestag in Berlin in March.

The King said that on each of his 35 visits to France he had been “struck… by the immense good that can be accomplished when France and the United Kingdom work together”.

He vowed to use his reign to do “whatever I can to strengthen the indispensable relationship”. He hailed the “indispensable relationship” between France and the UK, which is “as firm as it has ever been”.

The King said: “The United Kingdom will always be one of France’s closest allies and best friends.”

Elizabeth II addressed the French Senate in 2004, but she did so from the Salle des Conferences, which adjoins the main chamber.

France 'essential part of fabric' of King's life

The King said he had been “inspired and encouraged” by the example set by both his mother and his grandmother, the Queen Mother, adding: “France has been an essential part of the fabric of my own life for as long as I can remember.”

He added: “Ours is a partnership forged through shared experience, and one which remains utterly vital as, together, we confront the challenges of our world. Quite simply, the United Kingdom will always be one of France’s closest allies and best friends.”

Queen Elizabeth II's 'golden thread will forever shine brightly'

As he spoke of his late mother, the King reiterated a tribute released by the French senate which said “She loved France, France loved her”.

He added: “I can hardly describe how much these words meant to me, and to my entire family. I can only thank you, and the people of France, for the great kindness you showed to us, and our people, at a time of such grief.

“In the rich and complex tapestry of the relationship between France and the United Kingdom, my mother’s golden thread will forever shine brightly. Let it inspire us all to continue to weave the connections between our two countries - with determination, hope and with love.”

Charles pays tribute to artist collaboration across the Channel

The King has evoked the work of Claude Monet and David Hockney, as he praised the inspiration that French and British artists draw from each other,

He said: “From Claude Monet’s unforgettable pictures of London – and of the fog in London, which so fascinated French visitors – to David Hockney’s most recent iPad depictions of the changing landscapes of Normandy, or the invigorating collaboration between British designer, Paul Smith, and the Picasso Museum in Paris, there is a universality in our shared artistic traditions.”

The monarch noted that as he spoke, his “darling wife” was launching a new UK-France literary prize celebrating exceptional contemporary fiction published in French and English.

Queen apologises for her 'rusty French'

The Queen apologised for her “rusty French” as she delivered a speech partly in the native language to launch a new Franco-UK literary prize in Paris.

Camilla, 76, said it had been 60 years since she had studied at the British Institute in the city.

The Queen, who was joined by First Lady Brigitte Macron said that she hoped the prize would prove that author Victor Hugo was being “somewhat unfair” when he said “L’Angleterre a deux livres”.

She said: “While it is true that we truly appreciate the Bible and Shakespeare, I promise we have more than just two – as this fantastic gathering of esteemed authors demonstrates today.”

The Queen added: “Brigitte Macron and I share a deep love ofliterature and a passion to promote literacy: through our respective work, we have seen first-hand the life-changing power of books to bring us joy, comfort, companionship, laughter and tears, opening our eyes to others’ experiences and reminding us that we are not alone.

“To quote Victor Hugo once again, “Apprendre à lire, c’est allumer du feu ;toute syllabe épelée étincelle”, “To learn to read is to light a fire; every syllable that is spelled out is a spark.”

France-UK relationship 'as firm as it has ever been'

The King says that on each of his 35 visits to France he has been “struck… by the immense good that can be accomplished when France and the United Kingdom work together.”

He vows to use his reign to do “whatever I can to strengthen the indispensable relationship.”

He hails the “indispensable relationship” between France and the UK, which is “as firm as it has ever been”.

Charles 'moved beyond measure' by French tributes to his mother

Having begun his speech in French, Charles now switches effortlessly to English, before swapping back to fluent French.

He mentions his late mother Queen Elizabeth II, saying: “When my mother died exactly one year ago, my family and I were moved beyond measure by the tributes that were paid to her by France.”

These tributes included French parliament leaders describing her as having “embodied the dignity of our own democracy” and that “as she loved France, France loved her”.

King Charles adds: “I can hardly describe how much these words meant to me and our family, I can only thank you and the people of France for the great kindness you showed to us at a time of such grief.”

King Charles begins his historic speech to the French senate

Charles begins by saying he is “flattered” to have been invited by the presidents of the two chambers in the French parliament to address them.

He says he is “particularly touched” to be there because of “the long continuity of your democracy” and “the enduring friendship in our nations and people”.

The King adds: “The United Kingdom will always be one of France’s closest allies and best friends.”

An introduction fit for a king

King Charles has just been given a lavish introduction on the chamber floor and is about to begin speaking.

The president of the French National Assembly, Yael Braun-Pivet, welcomed the monarch before the assembled politicians and dignitaries.

In pictures: King Charles arrives at French senate

King Charles's speech is due to begin shortly

The French senate in Paris are assembled and waiting to hear from the monarch.

His historic speech is due to begin imminently - stay here for the latest updates.

State visit was delayed because of protests

France was supposed to be King Charles’s first state visit as monarch, but it was cancelled at last minute by Emmanuel Macron, the French president, owing to increasingly violent clashes over his decision to force through pension reforms.

A tour of Paris and Bordeaux was originally due to take place in March, as part of the Government’s “wider strategy” to foster historic ties with Europe.

It was due to coincide with the formal adoption of the Windsor Framework, the new Brexit deal for Northern Ireland, which was formally signed on Friday.

But its cancellation left the UK’s reset with the EU in disarray.

While it is now going ahead six months later, the King has now completed two other state visits in that time - to Germany and Romania.

Heavy rain lashes down as King and Queen arrive

The King will today address the French senate in Paris - the first member of the Royal family to do so, our Royal Editor Victoria Ward writes.

Charles, 74, will make history as the only British monarch to speak inside the senate chamber.

He is expected to speak in French as he hails the close friendship between the UK and France and also pays tribute to his late mother.

Elizabeth II addressed the French Senate in 2004, speaking from the Salle des Conferences, which adjoins the main chamber.

The King and Queen embark on the second day of their state visit in heavy rain.

As the King addresses the senate, the Queen will join forces with First Lady Brigitte Macron to launch a new Franco-British literary prize at the Bibliothèque Nationale de France.

They will later meet sports stars in Saint-Denis, where France is hosting the Rugby World Cup, and where the “wet weather plan” will be rolled out as much of the original plans had been scheduled for outside.

The King and Queen will be joined on the visit by First Lady Brigitte Macron as well as sports stars including Didier Drogba.

King to visit fire-ravaged Notre-Dame Cathedral

In another stop of the itinerary in France, King Charles will visit the fire-ravaged Notre-Dame Cathedral later on Thursday.

His Majesty will join President Macron in front of the cathedral to see the ongoing renovation work aimed at reopening the monument by the end of next year, after it was devastated by a fire in 2019.

“I look forward to visiting that magnificent cathedral ... to see how centuries-old crafts have been revived and passed onto apprentices who are helping to restore Notre-Dame to its former glory,” King Charles said in Versailles.

Monarch to meet sports stars after speech

Following the historic speech, the King and Queen are then due to meet sports stars in Saint-Denis, where France is hosting the Rugby World Cup, as part of their state visit which began on Wednesday.

Charles and Camilla will be joined for the visit by Brigitte Macron as well as sports personalities before visiting a coffee shop on the town square where they will meet beneficiaries of Objectif Emploi, an organisation in Saint-Denis that helps vulnerable young people to find careers, and representatives from The Prince’s Trust International.

King to be greeted with Guard of Honour

A Guard of Honour will line the King’s route to the Salle des Conferences where he will meet representatives from the Senate and National Assembly and sign the visitors’ book before entering the chamber to deliver his address.

Charles is the only British monarch ever to speak from the senate chamber, where he will remark on the close friendship between the UK and France.