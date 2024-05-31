Advertisement

King and Queen attend Epsom Oaks to watch filly Treasure

india mctaggart
·1 min read
Britain's King Charles and Britain's Queen Camilla are seen on ladies day
King Charles and Queen Camilla are seen on ladies day - Peter Cziborra/Reuters

The King and Queen arrived at Epsom Downs Racecourse to watch their runner take part in The Oaks.

Charles and Camilla presented the trophy to the winner of The Coronation Stakes before watching their 18-1 shot filly Treasure, bred by the late Queen Elizabeth II, tail off in the day’s feature race.

The King has keenly supported horse racing, his mother’s favourite pastime, since ascending the throne, including attending Ascot in its entirety last year and appearing visibly moved when one of his runners crossed the line victorious.

His niece Zara Tindall noted that it was a “bittersweet” win for the family because their minds would have been on “how proud and excited our grandmother, the Queen, would have been”.

King Charles is seen on ladies day
The King was in attendance at Epsom on Friday - Matthew Childs/Reuters
King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive on ladies day of The Betfred Derby Festival at Epsom Downs
He was joined by the Queen for the first day of the festival - John Walton/PA Wire
King Charles and Britain's Queen Camilla are seen on ladies day
The royals have a runner in the 4.30 race - Peter Cziborra/Reuters
King Charles is seen on ladies day Action
King Charles appeared to be in good spirits - Matthew Childs/Reuters

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.