King and Queen attend Epsom Oaks to watch filly Treasure

King Charles and Queen Camilla are seen on ladies day - Peter Cziborra/Reuters

The King and Queen arrived at Epsom Downs Racecourse to watch their runner take part in The Oaks.

Charles and Camilla presented the trophy to the winner of The Coronation Stakes before watching their 18-1 shot filly Treasure, bred by the late Queen Elizabeth II, tail off in the day’s feature race.

The King and Queen arrive at Epsom 🤴👸 pic.twitter.com/PRLKD60v8i — ITV Racing (@itvracing) May 31, 2024

The King has keenly supported horse racing, his mother’s favourite pastime, since ascending the throne, including attending Ascot in its entirety last year and appearing visibly moved when one of his runners crossed the line victorious.

His niece Zara Tindall noted that it was a “bittersweet” win for the family because their minds would have been on “how proud and excited our grandmother, the Queen, would have been”.

The King was in attendance at Epsom on Friday - Matthew Childs/Reuters

He was joined by the Queen for the first day of the festival - John Walton/PA Wire

The royals have a runner in the 4.30 race - Peter Cziborra/Reuters