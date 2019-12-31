King of the publicity stunt Antonio Brown says Saints worked him out as publicity stunt

Just under the wire, Antonio Brown has thrown his hat into the ring for consideration in the category of “most absurd sports statement of the year.”

In an Instagram Live video posted Monday night while he was doing some cardio, Brown said the New Orleans Saints used his workout with the team last week as a publicity stunt.

Let’s mull this over: Antonio Brown, who posted a video saying goodbye to the Pittsburgh Steelers organization and its fans last year weeks before he was traded to the Oakland Raiders, who posted a video a few months later asking the Raiders to release him before he’d even played a game for the team, who posted a video screaming, “I’m free!” after the Raiders cut him, who has gone on Twitter rants attacking any and everyone, apologizing, and then ranting again days later, said the Saints pulled a publicity stunt.

The reigning king of publicity stunts had the audacity to say an NFL team worked him out as a stunt.

As if the Saints didn’t have other things to worry about.

“I know I got a really crusty tone lately,” Brown said in the video. “But really I’m at peace. I just don’t like the lack of respect in the world. You know, everyone has deadlines. I guess the NFL don’t have a deadline for me, so. I appreciate Sean Payton and them guys for supporting me and bringing me out to work out. But I think it was a publicity stunt for them.

“Sean Payton know[s] the feeling of being left behind, not being able to interact with his team [during his suspension from bounty-gate]. I don’t have a team. But it is what it is. We don’t seek comfort. We don’t make excuses. I’m [going to] just keep committing to be the difference. ‘Cause I know I’m the difference.”

Sunday morning, both Jay Glazer of Fox Sports and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported on their respective pre-game shows that the Saints told Brown not to show up to his workout with an entourage and Brown ignored them, arriving with a video crew and others in tow.

Oddly, video of both of those posts were removed from social media feeds not long after they went up.

Point of it all: Brown remains his biggest impediment to ever playing in the NFL again.

Antonio Brown. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff/Getty)

