King Kung surges to solo Romandie stage win

Paris (AFP) - A powerful solo burst from local talent Stefan Kung clinched victory on Stage 2 of the Tour of Romandie on Thursday after a 174.4km rolling run in misty rain from the foothills of the Jura to the edge of Lake Geneva.

When the 25-year-old time-trial specialist made his move, the peloton knew Kung had no chance of taking the overall lead.

A recent recruit of the French team FDJ, Kung launched his surge from a mini break with 18km to race. He produced a sustained tempo all the way to the line.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Some 59 seconds after Kung raised his arms in victory, Ireland's Sam Bennett of Bora edged Italy's Sonny Colbrelli for second as the peloton went through in a bunch sprint.

Primoz Roglic, the Slovenian who is a favourite for May's Giro d'Italia, finished with the pack and stayed in yellow.

Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas of Ineos remained fourth.

"I felt good and managed to hold off the peloton on my own, so great," said Kung, who left BMC at the end of last season.

This was Kung's third career stage win on the Tour of Romandie and his second stage win of the season.