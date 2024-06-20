‘King of Kings’ Ulsan HD Head Coach Hong Myung-bo achieves 100 wins in only 1,207 days



Ulsan HD head coach Hong Myung-bo is writing another page in the history books.

Ulsan’s victory in their Korea Cup 4th round clash against Gyeongnam FC, which kicked off at 7pm on the 19th at Munsu Football Stadium, saw them emerge victorious in their first domestic cup match of the 2024 season and advance to the 5th round.

It was also the moment that Ulsan head coach Hong Myung-bo reached a significant milestone in his coaching career. He has now achieved 100 career wins in all competitions since taking charge of Ulsan. He earned his first win in the season-opening home game against Gangwon FC on March 1st, 2021, and reached the 100-win milestone after only 1,207 days with the win against Gyeongnam on June 19th, 2024.

Hong Myung-bo currently has a record of 75 wins, 33 draws, and 23 losses, with 217 goals scored and 136 conceded in 131 K League 1 games. In cup competitions, the FIFA Club World Cup, Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League (ACL) and Korea Cup, his record is 25 wins, three draws, and 11 losses, with 75 goals scored and 40 conceded in 39 games. In total, Hong Myung-bo has 100 wins, 36 draws and 34 losses, with 292 goals scored and 176 conceded in 170 games.

"The best of the best"

In 2021, Hong Myung-bo's first season in charge, Ulsan finished as unfortunate runners-up in K League 1, but it was evident that things were beginning to change. The following year, they won their first league title in 17 years, adding a third star to their chest. In 2023, the 40th anniversary of the club’s founding, Ulsan showed their tiger-like spirit to clinch the title early with three league games remaining, securing back-to-back championships for the first time in their history, with combined attendances surpassing the 300,000 mark.

In 2023, Hong Myung-bo also made K League history. With Ulsan’s 1-0 win away at Incheon United on April 25th, he reached the milestone of 50 K League wins faster than any other head coach (50 wins, 22 draws and 13 losses in 85 matches since his first win against Gangwon on March 1st, 2021). Reaching the 50-win mark after only 786 days in charge, Hong Myung-bo surpassed Choi Yong-soo's record of 800 days during his tenure at Seoul.

Hong Myung-bo’s success with Ulsan continues. They are cruising towards a third consecutive K League title in 2024, and on April 17th, they secured a 1-0 victory over Yokohama F. Marinos in the first leg of their AFC Champions League quarter-final first leg to qualify for K League's first-ever appearance at the newly-restructured FIFA Club World Cup. The history of this great coach and Ulsan goes on.

Meanwhile, the club is planning a number of events to celebrate Hong Myung-bo's 100th win. The next home match at Ulsan’s Munsu Football Stadium will feature a celebration ceremony, the launch of commemorative merchandise, and the launch of digital 'Moments' photo cards.

Hong Myung-bo’s record with Ulsan HD

■ K League 1

131 games, 75 wins, 33 draws, 23 losses, 217 goals scored, 136 goals conceded

■ Cup competitions (Club World Cup, ACL, Korea Cup)

39 games, 25 wins, 3 draws, 11 losses, 75 goals scored, 40 goals conceded

* Total 170 games, 100 wins, 36 draws, 34 losses, 292 goals scored, 176 goals conceded

■ Head coach Hong Myung-bo's K League record during his tenure at Ulsan

-2021 season: 21 wins, 11 draws, 6 losses

-2022 season: 22 wins, 10 draws, 6 losses

-2023 season: 23 wins, 7 draws, 8 losses

-2024 season (ongoing): 9 wins, 5 draws, 3 losses

* Fastest to 50 wins in the K League: 50 wins, 22 draws and 13 losses in 85 matches (786 days)

* Currently 131 K League games: 75 wins, 33 draws, 23 losses

■ Ulsan HD head coaches’ all-time K League wins, draws, losses, and tenure

1. Kim Jung-nam: 143 wins, 94 draws, 84 losses / 2000~2008

2. Kim Ho-kon : 89 wins, 45 draws, 57 losses / 2008~2013

3. Ko Jae-wook : 88 wins, 52 draws, 66 losses / 1995~2000

4. Hong Myung-bo : 75 wins, 33 draws, 23 losses / 2020~present (ongoing)

5. Kim Do-hoon: 74 wins, 39 draws, 28 losses / 2016-2020

6. Cha Bum-kun : 55 wins, 50 draws, 46 losses / 1991-1994

Via Ulsan HD press release