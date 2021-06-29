King James and Lakers Queen are all class as Jason Kidd named Dallas Mavericks coach

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Stefan Stevenson
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Dallas Mavericks officially announced Jason Kidd as its new head coach on Monday afternoon.

The former Mavs point guard who helped lead the club to its lone NBA World Championship in 2011, is making his third attempt as head coach. He previously coached the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks. He had been an assistant coach for the Los Angeles Lakers since 2019.

There wasn’t much reaction to the news from league stars, except for a few notable exceptions.

LeBron James lamented losing Kidd from the Lakers’ bench but wished him well in a Twitter post on Friday when the news first broke.

“Damn I hate to lose JKidd man but damn I’m happy for him at the same time! Good luck Kidd!” James said.

On Monday, after Mavs made it officials, Lakers owner and team president Jeanie Buss applauded the hire by Mavs owner Mark Cuban.

“Jason — Congratulations on the @dallasmavs job,” Buss posted on Twitter. “We all appreciated the work you did to help bring @Lakers #17!! We wish the best but will compete hard on the court. And to @mcuban — well done.”

Kidd thanked the Lakers and Buss “for the last two years and the opportunity to grow as a coach,” he said. “Our championship season was unforgettable. Thrilled to return to the @dallasmavs organization and begin another chapter.”

Rick Carlisle resigned from the Mavs’ job on June 17 after 13 seasons. He was named the Indiana Pacers new coach on Thursday.

Recommended Stories

  • Mavs welcome back Kidd as coach, along with new GM Harrison

    DALLAS (AP) The Dallas Mavericks welcomed back former point guard Jason Kidd as their coach Monday along with new general manager Nico Harrison. Kidd returns to the Mavericks nine years after backing out on an oral agreement to re-sign in free agency for what ended up being his final season as a player in 2012-13. Kidd finished his career with the New York Knicks.

  • Mavericks make Jason Kidd hire official

    New Mavericks coach Jason Kidd was one of the best to ever run point in the NBA. Now he'll have a shot to shape one of today's elites in Luka Doncic.

  • Patrick Beverley flagrantly fouls then mocks Chris Paul (video)

    Patrick Beverley is a jerk on the court.

  • Celtics' Jayson Tatum reacts to All-NBA snub, losing out on $33M

    Celtics star Jayson Tatum understandably wasn't happy about missing out on an All-NBA team this season, and he has a suggestion for how the voting process should be different.

  • Sixers free agent Dwight Howard sitting courtside of Hawks vs. Bucks

    Philadelphia 76ers free-agent big man Dwight Howard is sitting courtside to take in Hawks vs. Bucks in Atlanta.

  • Mavericks name Jason Kidd as coach, Nico Harrison as GM

    The moves come after Rick Carlisle resigned after 13 seasons as head coach on June 17, one day after longtime general manager Donnie Nelson was let go after 24 seasons with the franchise. Kidd will begin his third stint in Dallas after spending eight of his 19 NBA seasons as a player with the club.

  • NBA betting: Bettor wins $40K on a prop bet parlay in Clippers' Game 5 win over Suns

    Devin Booker needed three or more assists to win this bettor the parlay. And he got exactly three.

  • ESPN's Jalen Rose walks back comments arguing Kevin Love was selected for Team USA to be token white player

    ESPN analyst Jalen Rose walked back comments that Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Kevin Love had only made the United States's Olympic basketball team because it needed a token white player.

  • Report: Kevon Looney exercising $5,178,572 player option with Warriors

    Golden State's luxury tax projects to be about $162 million next season.

  • Nia Long reacts to fiancé Ime Udoka becoming Celtics head coach

    Celtics head coach Ime Udoka has a pretty famous fiance in actress Nia Long, who gave Udoka a heartfelt vote of confidence Monday after his first Boston press conference.

  • 11 Women Officially Rep Michael Jordan’s Jumpman Logo, Making It The Largest Female Roster Ever

    The new additions to the Jordan family mean a total of 11 women will be officially repping the Jumpman logo -- comprising its largest female roster ever.

  • CORRECTED-Cathie Wood's ARK Invest teams up on a bitcoin ETF

    Star stock picker Cathie Wood's ARK Invest is teaming up with 21Shares US LLC, which filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday to create a bitcoin exchange traded fund (ETF), the latest fund manager attempting to cash in on investors' growing interest in cryptocurrencies. Wood, whose ARK Innovation ETF was the top-performing U.S. equity fund last year, has been a vocal proponent of bitcoin, and Wood's firm will provide marketing for the proposed ETF, according to the filing. Her flagship ARK Innovation fund owns around $820 million worth of shares in cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global, making it the fund's 10th largest holding.

  • Mexico central bank swats down banking magnate over Bitcoin

    Mexico’s central bank on Monday swatted down the cryptocurrency enthusiasm expressed over the weekend by one of the country's leading bankers. Ricardo Salinas Pliego, a magnate with large operations in retail, banking and television who has been seen as President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s closest business ally, wrote in his social media accounts Sunday that Bitcoin is a good investment. “Bitcoin is a good way to diversify your investment portfolio and I think every investor should study cryptocurrencies and their future,” Salinas Pliego wrote.

  • Scottie Pippen says Phil Jackson is a 'racist' who tried to 'expose' Kobe Bryant

    Pippen is no longer keeping his opinions to himself.

  • Meet Erriyon Knighton, the 17-year-old who broke Usain Bolt's record and is now an Olympian

    U.S. sprinter Erriyon Knighton, 17, booked his ticket to the 2021 Tokyo Olympics after breaking a youth record set by Usain Bolt in the 200.

  • Tennis Player ‘Triple Z’ Becomes First Chinese Man to Qualify for Wimbledon in ‘the Open Era’

    Zhang Zhizhen, nicknamed "Triple Z," became the first male Chinese tennis player to play singles in the main draw at The Championships (Wimbledon) since the Open Era began in 1968. Rising star: The 24-year-old athlete defeated Argentine Francisco Cerundolo in the qualifiers on Thursday and was supposed to play his first major main draw against France’s Andreas Hoang on June 28, CNN reported.

  • Tennis-Federer survives big scare as Mannarino retires injured

    LONDON (Reuters) -Eight-times champion Roger Federer survived a massive scare against Adrian Mannarino before advancing to the Wimbledon second round on Tuesday when the Frenchman retired with a knee injury after slipping on court. The match was poised at 6-4 6-7(3) 3-6 6-2 with Federer forcing a fifth set before Mannarino, celebrating his 33rd birthday, decided he could not continue. "It's awful," Federer said in his on-court interview.

  • How rookie Chuba Hubbard could perfect the Panthers’ backfield

    Fourth-round rookie Chuba Hubbard from Oklahoma State could be the missing piece in the Panthers' run game.

  • Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut

    The European Space Agency hopes to hire the world's first disabled astronautas part of a 22-member space programmeThe ESA has closed its latest recruitment call for astronautshaving received over 22,000 applicantsDate: 24 June, 2021Location: Berlin, Germany(SOUNDBITE) (English) NEWLY-APPOINTED HEAD OF THE EUROPEAN SPACE AGENCY, JOSEF ASCHBACHER, SAYING:"We got a few hundred applicants also for what we call para astronauts or astronauts or possible astronauts with a physical handicap. We have a number of handicaps which we identified that would qualify for that. Of course, mentally, they need to be absolutely fit in order to do the tough job in space. What we will do is we will launch a feasibility study to see how their physical handicap would be working in space and whether they can do an astronaut's job in space with with a disability they have. This, of course, depends on the person, and this will be the first step in order to identify what can be done. And then eventually, yes, we would like to launch an astronaut with a disability, which would be the first time ever that this happens. And it's quite unique. But I'm also very happy for ESA because it shows that space is for everyone. And that's something that I really would like to convey as a message."

  • Peru dictator’s spymaster reappears to push Fujimori’s baseless fraud claims

    Vladimiro Montesinos, known as ‘Peru’s Rasputin’, demands votes be recounted in bid to prevent Pedro Castillo winning election Montesinos is serving multiple sentences for human rights crimes, corruption, and arms and drugs trafficking in a maximum security naval base prison. Photograph: Silvia Izquierdo/AP He was known as the Peruvian Rasputin, the spymaster of one of the country’s most corrupt and brutal regimes. Vladimiro Montesinos masterminded a network of political espionage, mining state