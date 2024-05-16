King inspired by 'amazing' Sterling's versatility

In defence, midfield or attack, Dujon Sterling has been a constant bright spark in Rangers’ rollercoaster season.

“I think if he was put in goal, he would do well there as well,” says centre-back Leon King, who is inspired by the versatility of his Ibrox team-mate.

King, who made his first start of the season in Tuesday’s 5-2 win over Dundee, believes Sterling “has been amazing all season”.

Now, the Rangers academy product feels he can emulate the adaptability of the former Chelsea man and play a role in the season finale.

“I don't really think in modern-day football you are stuck to one position as such," King said.

"I think you need to be able to play in more than one position, it gives you a better chance as well. If the manager wants me to play anywhere else I will play there.”

With Rangers suffering from a injury crisis, particularly at centre-back, 20-year-old King is ready to reignite his career and play a part in this month’s Scottish Cup final against rivals Celtic.

"It is just about biding my time and when I get the chance to take it with both hands,” he added.

"I have been training and playing in different positions which is only going to benefit myself.

"If the manager calls upon me for the final I will be ready."