Will ‘King Henry’ run all over the Seahawks Week 2 at Lumen Field?

Most NFL experts have the Seattle Seahawks beating the Tennessee Titans Week 2 at Lumen Field to advance to 2-0 on the season. One expert, however, is making a bold prediction to the contrary.

Former NFL running back and current NFL.com analyst, Maurice Jones-Drew, had the following to say about Sunday’s contest in Seattle.

“Derrick Henry makes up for last week’s 58-yard rushing performance by rumbling all over the Seahawks’ defense with 150 yards and three touchdowns on the ground,” Jones-Drew writes. “‘King Henry’ is back, baby!”

But despite Jones-Drew’s musing, the Seahawks defense looked stout last week in Indianapolis, only giving up 90 yards on 26 carries to Colts running backs Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines. All eyes will definitely be on Henry from the start.

