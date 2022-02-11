King Henry apologizes to fantasy managers

Yahoo Sports’ Liz Loza sits down with Tennessee Titans superstar running back Derrick Henry on Radio Row at SB LVI. Does Derrick ride with his King Henry nickname? How was he able to return from a broken foot to play in the postseason against the Bengals? What’s it going to get the Titans over the hump and into the Super Bowl? Can the underdog Bengals continue their improbable run? How did Henry develop his devastating stiff arm? Derrick Henry joins Yahoo Sports thanks to Old Spice.