King George VI Chase: Hewick comes through late to claim dramatic victory

Hewick had disappointed last time out in the Galway Plate

Hewick came from last to first late on to win a dramatic King George VI Chase at Kempton.

The 12-1 chance, ridden by Gavin Sheehan, had looked well out of contention as Shishkin, Bravemansgame and Allaho pulled well clear.

Shishkin slipped after the second last, unseating jockey Nico de Boinville, leaving the other two in control.

Just as Bravemansgame and Allaho looked like battling it out, Hewick came through strongly to grab victory.

"If it wasn't a King George, I probably would have pulled him up," Sheehan told ITV Racing.

"He stays and stays. He is a small horse but he has the biggest heart. To come here and do that is amazing."

Earlier at Kempton, Champion Hurdle winner Constitution Hill claimed an easy triumph in the Christmas Hurdle on his seasonal reappearance.

The six-year-old was due to return at Newcastle earlier this month before the meeting was called off because of bad weather.

The 1-12 favourite enjoyed a comfortable nine-and-a-half-length win to stay on track to retain his Cheltenham crown in March.

More to follow.