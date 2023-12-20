King George VI Chase: Gerri Colombe and Allaho among Kempton entries

Gerri Colombe is second favourite for next year's Cheltenham Gold Cup

Ladbrokes King George VI Chase Venue: Kempton Racecourse Date: Tuesday, 26 December Time: 14:30 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live

Gerri Colombe and Allaho remained among the entries as eight horses were confirmed for the King George VI Chase on Boxing Day.

Gerri Colombe will bid to give trainer Gordon Elliott a first win in the race if the ground at Kempton does not dry out too much.

Allaho represents Willie Mullins while last year's winner Bravemansgame is among other leading hopes.

He could provide a 14th victory in the race for trainer Paul Nicholls.

Nicholls is also set to saddle 2020 winner Frodon.

The Real Whacker, who beat Gerri Colombe at Cheltenham in March, is in line to return after finishing lame, last time out.

Gerri Colombe is second favourite behind 2023 winner Galopin Des Champs for next year's Cheltenham Gold Cup after convincing wins at Aintree and Down Royal.

A high-quality King George field includes Betfair Chase victor Royale Pagaille and Bet365 Gold Cup winner Hewick.

Shishkin is entered for Nicky Henderson and the trainer hopes he will be fine after refusing to race at Ascot last month.

Henderson's champion hurdler Constitution Hill is set to make his long-awaited seasonal comeback in the Christmas Hurdle on the same card after his return was twice scuppered by postponed fixtures.

"He is big, well and strong. His schooling is unbelievable," said Henderson.