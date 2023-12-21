King George VI Chase: Bravemansgame and Allaho among Kempton entries

Bravemansgame was second in the Cheltenham Gold Cup after winning last year's King George

Ladbrokes King George VI Chase Venue: Kempton Racecourse Date: Tuesday, 26 December Time: 14:30 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live

Last year's winner Bravemansgame will bid for a second victory in the King George VI Chase on 26 December.

Rivals in the big three-mile race at Kempton are set to include two-time Cheltenham Festival winner Allaho.

Trainer Paul Nicholls, who also saddles 2020 winner Frodon, is seeking a 14th victory in the race.

Other contenders include Royale Pagaille, who beat Bravemansgame when winning the Betfair Chase at Haydock last month.

Gerri Colombe will miss the Kempton race to run in the Savills Chase at Leopardstown on 28 December.

A high-quality King George field includes Bet365 Gold Cup winner Hewick and The Real Whacker, who beat Gerri Colombe at Cheltenham in March and is in line to return after finishing lame last time out.

Shishkin is entered for trainer Nicky Henderson after refusing to race at Ascot last month.

Henderson's champion hurdler Constitution Hill is set to make his long-awaited seasonal comeback in the Christmas Hurdle on the same card after his return was twice scuppered by postponed fixtures.

"He is big, well and strong. His schooling is unbelievable," said Henderson.