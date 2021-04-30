King Fury scratched from Kentucky Derby after fever

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
King Fury, working out on the track at Churchill Downs, was scratched from the Kentucky Derby on Friday by trainer Kenny McPeek after showing a high fever following a workout Friay morning at the Louisville, Kentucky track
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

King Fury, the 20-1 Kentucky Derby entrant named for world heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury, was scratched from Saturday's US racing classic after spiking a fever on Friday.

Kenny McPeek, King Fury's trainer, said in a Twitter posting the horse had an elevated white blood cell count and in an attached video said the horse was not eating.

"King Fury is going to be scratched for tomorrow @KentuckyDerby," McPeek wrote. "Spiked a high fever this afternoon & white count elevated. I'm disappointed for all those involved, obviously the right thing."

The chestnut colt was named for boxer Fury, the British fighter who holds the World Boxing Council heavyweight crown.

"King Fury spiked a 104 (F) fever this afternoon after he galloped this morning, went off his feed. We obviously have to do the right thing. I feel gutted," McPeek said. "Unfortunately, he's not 100%.

"This is a horse that had been doing really well all week. Anybody that watched him train had to be impressed. I know I was and I felt pretty confident going into this race that we had a big chance.

"We're obviously going to scratch him on veterinary advice, which is an easy one, take him out.

"We'll rebound and keep at it. King Fury will be fine. Unfortunately he's not going to be able to run."

The Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, is the first of the US flat racing Triple Crown series that also includes the Preakness in two weeks at Pimlico in Baltimore and June's Belmont Stakes in New York.

McPeek said he would likely plan on King Fury running again at the Travers Stakes in August at Saratoga.

"We'll regroup and point him towards another race," McPeek said. "I think you'll probably see this horse pointed toward the Travers, which I think is a great spot."

js/bb

Recommended Stories

  • Horse racing-Medina Spirit delivers trainer Baffert record seventh win at Kentucky Derby

    (Reuters) -Medina Spirit stormed to victory in the Kentucky Derby on Saturday to give trainer Bob Baffert a record seventh win in the Run for the Roses. Under jockey John Velazquez, Medina Spirit jumped to an early lead and fended off challenges down the stretch to cross the line first in front of 51,838 fans in the largest U.S. sporting event since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The win was Hall of Fame jockey Velazquez's fourth in the first race of the Triple Crown, which returned to its usual spot - the first Saturday in May - after being pushed to September last year due to the pandemic.

  • Kentucky Derby betting preview: Essential Quality will be tough to beat

    The 20-horse field for the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville is packed with talented, dynamic runners.

  • 7 Kentucky Derby Horses This Year With Stock Market Ties

    The 147th running of the Kentucky Derby will take place today. The race will feature 19 horses as of writing that will compete in the longest-running annual sporting event in the United States. The race will be aired on NBC Sports, a unit of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA). The race and corresponding racetrack are assets owned by Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ: CHDN), a publicly traded company. Several of the 19 horses set to race in the 2021 Kentucky Derby also have ties to the stock market. One horse is even named Super Stock and might see bets from those who follow the stock market. Here is a look at horses who have ties to publicly traded companies via their ownership teams. Known Agenda: Vincent Viola, who owns the NHL’s Florida Panthers, is the owner of Known Agenda. Viola is also the founder and chairman emeritus of Virtu Financial (NASDAQ: VIRT). Shares of the market maker and liquidity provider company are up 19% in 2021. Viola is also the former chairman of the New York Mercantile Exchange, now a subsidiary of CME Group (NASDAQ: CME). Known Agenda has 20 to 1 odds to win at the time of writing. Midnight Bourbon: Winchell Thoroughbreds, ran by mother-son partners Joan and Ron, are the owners of Midnight Bourbon. The racing operation was started by Verne Winchell, who passed away in 2002. Winchell founded Winchell Doughnut’s, which merged with Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ: DENN). Winchell served as the chairman and CEO of the combined company from 1967 to 1980. It was the merger with the already public Winchell’s that brought Denny’s to the public markets. Midnight Bourbon has 19 to 1 odds to win the Kentucky Derby. Highly Motivated: The Baupost Group CEO Seth Klarman is the owner of Karavich Stables, which has entered Highly Motivated in the Kentucky Derby. The Baupost Group owned stakes in companies like eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY), Liberty Global (NASDAQ: LBTYK) and Intel Corp (NASDQ:INTC). The fund has also invested in several SPACs including Pershing Square Tontine Holdings (NYSE: PSTH). Highly Motivated has 19 to 1 odds to win the Kentucky Derby. Soup and Sandwich: The reason for the name of Soup and Sandwich could have to do with Live Oak Plantation owner’s family history. Owner Charlotte C. Weber is the granddaughter of John T. Dorrance, the founder of Campbell Soup (NYSE: CPB). Weber previously served on the board of directors for Campbell Soup. Soup and Sandwich has 37 to 1 odds to win the race. Related Link: Is Churchill Downs A Buy Ahead Of The 2021 Kentucky Derby Dynamic One: St. Elias Stable, which is also racing Known Agenda in the race, is one of three co-owning stables for Dynamic One. Another co-owner is Repole Stable, which is owned by Mike Repole, the founder of beverage brands VitaminWater, Smartwater and BODYARMOR. Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) acquired VitaminWater and Smartwater and has an ownership stake in BODYARMOR. Repole also has ties to Pirate’s Booty, which is owned by The Hershey Co (NYSE: HSY) and was previously a holding of B&G Foods Inc (NYSE: BGS). Dynamic One has 52 to 1 odds to win the race. King Fury: Paul Fireman is the owner of Fern Circle Stables, which co-owns King Fury. Fireman bought the distribution rights to Reebok shoes for the U.S. market back in 1979. Fireman built Reebok into a powerhouse and sold the company to Adidas (OTC: ADDYY) in 2005. Fireman is an investor in several cannabis brands including Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY). King Fury has 52 to 1 odds to win the race. Keepmeinmind: Among the owners of Keepmeinmind is B. Wayne Hughes, the founder of Public Storage (NYSE: PSA). Hughes created Public Storage after noticing a self-storage warehouse loaded to capacity in Texas and wanted to expand the concept. Public Storage is now the largest self-storage company in the US operating as a REIT. Keepmeinmind has 65 to 1 odds to win the race. For more on the 2021 Kentucky Derby and some potential picks, see this guide from PreMarketPrep co-host Joel Elconin. Photo courtesy of the Kentucky Derby. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaIs Churchill Downs A Buy Ahead Of The 2021 Kentucky Derby?Michigan Online Sports Betting March Figures Show Strength For Several Players And One Surprising Decliner© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Crowley says winning first classic in Sheikh Hamdan's colours would be 'special'

    English jockey Jim Crowley is not one to get "wrapped up in emotion" but he told AFP it "would be very special" if he wins his first English classic in the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid al Maktoum's silks on Saturday.

  • Photos: Stunning and beautiful hats make a Kentucky Derby comeback

    With a loosening of COVID-19 restrictions allowing fans to attend the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby, eye-catching hats are making a comeback.

  • Aaron Rodgers Is Considering Leaving the Green Bay Packers to Be With Shailene Woodley

    Could a move from Wisconsin to L.A. be in his future?

  • Trying to beat Kentucky Derby favorite Essential Quality? Here are four horses who can

    Essential Quality is the horse to beat in the 2021 Kentucky Derby, but here is a look at the other top contenders.

  • What to know about the 2021 Kentucky Derby

    With fans expected to return to Churchill Downs, the 147th Kentucky Derby (May 1, 2:30-7:30 p.m. ET, NBC) is shaping up to be a more traditional iteration of the historic race.

  • Kentucky Derby 2021: Everything you need to know about the 20 horses racing in the 'Run for the Roses'

    Essential Quality was the morning line favorite, but several other contenders are set to compete at the 2021 Kentucky Derby.

  • More People Are Sick After This Bottled Water Company Refuses To Pull Its Products

    When you open a bottle of water, you probably believe it's going to fill your body with health and hydration. But in a product recall saga that's gone from bad to disastrous, this week it's been reported that a particular bottled water brand continues to make people sick, as the FDA advises consumers that the company still lists its products for sale.For weeks now, the Food and Drug Administration has fired off warnings to the company that produces Real Water. Real Water alkaline water has reportedly caused a dozen illnesses, including hospitalization for five children, in various U.S. states.RELATED: This Is the Best Supermarket in America, New Survey SaysIt was in March when news broke about Real Water alkaline water and its late 2020 connection with acute liver failure cases for five children in the Western part of the country. It seems the Food and Drug Administration kept an eye on the brand for several months, while issuing public advisories for consumers. Then, by early April, we were a little taken aback to hear that not only did company executives fail to respond to the FDA's concerns appropriately… but some had gone entirely AWOL, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.This week, the Associated Press has reported that six more individuals have suffered from non-viral hepatitis after drinking Real Water. The FDA also published an outbreak update on Wednesday, stating that despite the government's legal attempts, Real Water still had not furnished the documents the FDA requested. Food Safety News also reports that the FDA stated:"The FDA has become aware that Real Water brand alkaline water is still being offered for sale through online retailers … The agency is working to locate any remaining products to ensure they are no longer available to consumers. The FDA will continue to monitor this situation closely and follow up with retailers as we become aware of recalled products being offered for sale."Get the details on Real Water's products and where they've been sold.Sign up for the Eat This, Not That! newsletter for the grocery news your family needs.

  • How to pick a horse in the 2021 Kentucky Derby

    Not sure who to cheer for on Derby Day? Check out these contenders worth championing (for one reason or another).

  • Inbee Park maintains share of lead at HSBC Women’s World despite putter ‘betrayal’

    Inbee Park maintains a share of the lead at the HSBC Women’s World Championship despite what she called a “betrayal” of her putter.

  • NBA fines Kevin Porter Jr. $50,000 for attending strip club in Miami with Sterling Brown

    Kevin Porter Jr. was seen on video with teammate Sterling Brown after Brown was reportedly attacked outside of a Miami strip club earlier this month.

  • Warriors fall to Mavericks due to NBA's longest scoring drought in a decade

    A 28-0 run. How?

  • Soccer-Man City on brink of title, Chelsea bolster top-four hopes

    Manchester City are on the brink of a third Premier League title in four seasons after a 2-0 win at Crystal Palace on Saturday secured with goals by Sergio Aguero and Ferran Torres. Chelsea's 2-0 home win over Fulham cemented them in fourth place while leaving their London rivals facing almost certain relegation and Brighton & Hove Albion took a massive leap towards safety by beating visiting Leeds United 2-0. Everton's hopes of qualifying for Europe suffered a blow as they went down 2-1 at home to Aston Villa.

  • Raiders fourth-round S Tyree Gillespie takes most pride in being big hitter, run defender

    Coming into the day, the Raiders didn't have a fourth-round pick. But with the last few picks in the round approaching, they made a move, jumping up to pick 143 to get safety Tyree Gillespie. The move seemed a big confusing considering it was the ...

  • Pete Carroll has talked to Richard Sherman about a return to Seattle

    Free agent cornerback Richard Sherman may be heading back to Seattle. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll told reporters today that he has talked to Sherman “quite a few times” this offseason about the possibility of Sherman signing with the Seahawks. Sherman has said he thought he’d sign with someone after the draft, so with the draft [more]

  • Tom Brady showed up to the Kentucky Derby in style

    Tom Brady showed up in a suit to the Kentucky Derby.

  • Packers QB Aaron Rodgers speaks off-camera to NBC from Kentucky Derby

    Rodgers said he's disappointed in the conflict becoming public and confirmed there is a "chasm" between him and the Packers.

  • Micah Parsons thinks Washington got a steal with their 7th round pick

    Washington has added another defensive end to the roster, one that some see as a steal.