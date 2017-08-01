King Felix shows his respect for Adrian Beltre

Felix Hernandez and Adrian Beltre shared a heartfelt moment on Monday night. (Getty) More

The newest member of the 3,000 hit club, Adrian Beltre, has enjoyed a distinctively under the radar Hall of Fame worthy career. Still, that has never stopped teammates and opposing players from singing the praises of the 38-year-old’s ability on the diamond.

On Monday night, Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Felix Hernandez showed his respect for Beltre’s historic accomplishment by embracing the slugger before the two faced each other in Arlington.





The duo were teammates during Beltre’s stint in Seattle, but have enjoyed a heated rivalry while Beltre has played for the divisional rival Rangers over the last seven seasons.

This isn’t the first time this year that a Mariner has stopped play mid-game for a commemorative moment. During this year’s All-Star Game in Miami, outfielder Nelson Cruz famously snapped a picture with home plate umpire Joe West thanks to an assist from Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina.

"But first, let me get a picture" Nelson Cruz had to get a pic with Joe West! #ASG pic.twitter.com/SbqXprETKl — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 12, 2017





For a .500 ball club, it does feel like the Mariners have all the fun.