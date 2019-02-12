The King of Drama is at it again: Antonio Brown says goodbye to Steelers fans, but he's still part of team



The NFL’s reigning Drama King is at it again: on Tuesday, Antonio Brown posted a one-minute video on his Instagram and Twitter accounts saying goodbye to Pittsburgh Steelers fans.

For the record, he’s still part of the team.

‘Thank you SteelerNation’

On Twitter, Brown wrote, “Thank you SteelerNation for a big 9 years…time to move on and forward……,” he used the peace sign emoji, frequently used to signify someone leaving, and the hashtag “NewDemands.”

The video is highlights of Brown in his Steelers uniform, making plays.

Thank you SteelerNation for a big 9 years…time to move on and forward……….✌🏽 #NewDemands pic.twitter.com/fbIoFNdqK4 — Antonio Brown (@AB84) February 12, 2019





Nothing new with Steelers

Brown can post whatever he wants, but as of this writing, he’s still very much on the Pittsburgh roster. Both ESPN and NFL Network reported that Brown has officially requested a trade, but that hasn’t happened, nor has he been cut.

We have to imagine that despite his talent, Brown’s act has worn very thin with the Steelers. As is well known, he skipped out on practices and the final walkthrough and team meetings before the team’s regular-season finale, a game Pittsburgh had to win to possibly make the playoffs.

After going AWOL for a couple of days, Brown’s agent reached out to coach Mike Tomlin on the morning of the game to announce Brown would play; Tomlin said that’s not how it works, and Brown was benched.

Brown also can’t really dictate what happens now, and he’s not making himself more appealing to teams with his petulant behavior.

There’s also the matter of his contract: it would cost Pittsburgh a lot of money to get rid of Brown.

Via OvertheCap.com, Brown is due a $2.5 million roster bonus on March 17, the fifth day of the new league year. If he’s traded or cut before June 1, the Steelers would take a salary cap hit of $21.2 million. If he’s traded or cut after June 1, that number drops to just over $7 million, certainly a smaller number but still a significant hit to take.

Brown’s base salary for 2019 is $12.625 million.

Hours after court no-show

Brown’s latest social media missives come just hours after he was a no-show in a Pittsburgh-area courtroom. Brown was charged with reckless driving in November after police said he was driving 100 MPH in a 45 mph zone. He was found guilty and fined.

Antonio Brown said goodbye to Steelers fans on Tuesday via social media – but he’s still part of the team. (Getty Images)

