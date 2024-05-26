Watch: King’s Cross Underground closed after football fans set off flares in station

The station was closed for around half an hour

King’s Cross London Underground station was forced to close after football fans reportedly set off flares inside.

The London station was closed for around half an hour, causing huge disruption after the fire alarm went off.

It comes ahead of the championship final this afternoon at Wembley Stadium between Southampton and Leeds.

Video footage posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, showed crowds of Leeds United fans on the concourse outside King’s Cross.

Kings Cross is turning blue, white and yellow! #LeedsUnited #PlayOffFinal pic.twitter.com/sFi4Yfra23 — Greatest Hits Radio West Yorkshire News (@GHR_WestYorks) May 26, 2024

Coloured smoke could be seen rising from what appeared to be flares.

The London Underground’s Metropolitan line, which passes through King’s Cross, serves the stadium via Wembley Central station.

“What football fan has set off flares at Kings Cross so the whole place has to be evacuated then?” one social media user posted on X.

Today sees Leeds United taking on Southampton FC in the Championship playoffs at Wembley.

King's Cross and the met fuck it up pic.twitter.com/7PgQpilhsB — jon davidson (@davidson_jon) May 26, 2024

The two teams are going head-to-head to secure a place in the Premier League, meaning one of them will return to the top flight of English football.

Leeds manager Daniel Farke said ahead of the match: “We know it’s a massive game, a final, there’s always more focus on such a game.”

His Saints counterpart, Russell Martin, added: “There’s a real awareness that the game is different, not pretending it’s normal and to embrace the occasion.”

King’s Cross Underground station reopened shortly after 1pm, TfL said. The main National Rail station concourse had remained open throughout.

A Transport for London spokeswoman said: “The station was closed at 12.25pm due to football fans setting off smoke flares within the station.

“There have been three instances of football fans setting off smoke flares today, causing the station fire alarm to be activated.”

British Transport Police remain on site, while the fire brigade attended the earlier fire alarm.

