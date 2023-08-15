King Charles shares childhood photo of Princess Anne on her 73rd birthday

A two-year-old Charles affectionately leans into baby sister Anne in a snap he shared on Twitter to mark her birthday - Royal Collection Trust ©️His Majesty King Charles III 2023

King Charles has shared a childhood photograph of his younger sister Princess Anne on her 73rd birthday.

Buckingham Palace released two images of the monarch on The Royal Family Twitter account with the Princess along with a message which reads: “Wishing Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal a very Happy Birthday today!”

The first photograph shows the siblings at Buckingham Palace on the day of the King’s Coronation at Westminster Abbey.

The second shows a two-year-old Charles holding his sister’s hand at Clarence House in July 1951, just weeks before the Princess Royal’s first birthday.

The birthday tribute comes just days after the Princess was appointed Deputy Colonel-in-Chief of The Royal Regiment of Scotland.

🎂 Wishing Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal a very Happy Birthday today!



📸 At Buckingham Palace on Coronation Day 2023. ©️Chris Jackson / Getty Images.



📸 At Clarence House in July 1951. Royal Collection Trust ©️His Majesty King Charles III 2023. pic.twitter.com/3psTdEFWtj — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) August 15, 2023

Charles became the regiment’s Colonel-in-Chief following the death of the late Queen.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said her new military role recognises the Princess’s strong links to Scotland, and her existing links with the Regiment as Colonel-in-Chief of both the 1st Battalion The Ranger Regiment and 6th Battalion, The Royal Regiment of Scotland.

In September 2022, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II at Balmoral Castle, the Princess accompanied her mother on her final journey back to England and Buckingham Palace.

It is understood that the Princess and the King were the only two senior members of the Royal family who made it to Balmoral before the Queen died.