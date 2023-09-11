‘King Charles is a model of a constitutional monarch who makes me proud to be British’

The first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s death on Friday also marks one year since King Charles ascended the throne - The Telegraph/The Telegraph

While the Prince and Princess of Wales will mark the anniversary with a public engagement, the King and Queen will spend the day in quiet reflection – on the late Queen’s beloved Balmoral estate.

Upon the milestone’s arrival, Telegraph readers have shared what they have made of Charles’s first year as King.

Readers are somewhat split over how Charles has fared in his role as King thus far. King Charles is seemingly more of a divisive figure than his late mother, with many views being based on comparisons with her.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following their coronation - 2023 Max Mumby/Indigo

For many, King Charles has shown himself dutiful in the face of grief - as explained by reader Rosemarie Harris who says “the King has shown his steadfast commitment to duty despite what must have been an extremely emotional and difficult time in his personal life, dealing with the death of his parents and the betrayal of his son and daughter-in-law. He has carried out his role with dignity.”

‘Encouraging and steady’

Robin McLeod shares a similar sentiment, commending his “caution in a very difficult time. His tone has been correct; careful input with great respect.”

Another reader, Rosemary Mortimer believes King Charles has “fulfilled all expectations.”

Ms Mortimer elaborates: “His timing was immaculate, he carried out the necessary constitutional duties with aplomb and style, he spoke well and was seen by many as beaming, encouraging and steadying. In this, of course, he had a great deal of help - not least from Queen Camilla - but nevertheless, he was the head of state. A model of a constitutional monarch who makes me proud to be British.”

Others praise the King’s relaxed approach to his new role.

‘Confident and at ease as King’

Dr Matthew Escover, for example, believes “King Charles has shown himself to be warm and open to the public. He has shown himself to be measured, steady and well prepared for his role as monarch. He appears confident and at ease as King. Both he and Queen Camilla have been very good together, supporting each other, clearly enjoying being a duo, and fulfilling their roles excellently.”

King Charles greets members of the public at the gates of Balmoral - Jane Barlow/via REUTERS

Elizabeth Edmundson views Charles as being “comfortable with his own style of doing things as well as preserving long-held traditions.”

“It’s been nice to see working members of the Royal family support the King and each other during this past year, both personally and in a working capacity. There seems to be a unity amongst them and I think this is really honouring of the late Queen, and puts them in a steady footing for the future,” Ms Edmundson continues.

‘Instead of being bogged down in the temper tantrum of the Sussexes, His Majesty has got on with the job’

The likes of Maxine de Vere commend his dealings with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“Despite what we all think of Harry and what should be done, King Charles has avoided further undignified news, comments, books coming out by playing by the rules and giving the ‘kids’ titles destroying all their comments to the contrary about it. So, for me, well done King Charles,” she says.

On a similar note, Trevor Hustus, believes, “His Majesty has assumed the solemn responsibilities of sovereignty in a manner that would do the late Queen proud.

Mr Hustus continues: “Instead of being bogged down in the whining temper tantrum of the Sussexes, His Majesty, joined by Her Majesty and the Prince and Princess of Wales, have got on with the job.”

Some Telegraph readers have commended The King's dealings with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex - Martin Meissner/Pool AP

Gordon Wilson also praises King Charles’s “decisive” action “to sideline those in his family that needed it.

“He and the Queen are clearly a devoted couple with the best of intentions for the country and his delegation of roles amongst the remaining working royals has shown real insight.”

‘A divisive figure’

However, for many, including John Dodson, “the great worry is his climate thoughts and woke attitudes.”

James Pennington, who thinks “it’s been a steady start, but as it should be,” warns of the King’s “dabbling in politics.”

Mr Pennington cautions against The King becoming “a political figure,” which he believes would result in him “losing it all.”

Likewise, Marcus Allen argues that there is “far too much focus on minority groups and behind the scenes push on net zero issues, which not everyone agrees with. This automatically makes him a divisive figure.”

King Charles III receives European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen during an audience at Windsor Castle - Aaron Chown/PA

Many readers, including Eric Flint, are of the belief that “he should keep out of politics like his late mother.”

Elsewhere, a number of readers are critical of the King’s approach to certain situations - one of which is his strategy of navigating the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s attacks on the monarchy.’

‘The late Queen would have jumped to Lady Susan Hussey’s defence’

Some, such as reader Hilz Wilz, think Charles’s “term as King would be much more palatable if he had not shown such weakness towards Harry and Meghan.”

He continues: “Inviting them to things and leaving himself open to yet another insult and slap in the face from the duo has done himself and the monarchy no favours. He needs to man up and put a stop to turning the other cheek.”

Another regards the Lady Susan Hussey debacle. The former lady-in-waiting was forced to step down from an honorary role supporting the King in November 2022 after being accused of “interrogating” a Buckingham Palace guest about where she was “really” from.

Richard Tracey felt King Charles’s handling of the situation showed “he had very little judgement.

“He and Prince William both jumped to the immediate conclusion without looking for any evidence.”

Readers argued the late Queen would have dealt with the matter of Lady Susan Hussey differently - ROYAL COMMUNICATIONS/via REUTERS

Kay Johnston weighed in, arguing how the late Queen would have dealt with the matter differently: “The late Queen would have jumped to Lady Susan Hussey’s defence as she was her oldest and trusted friend.”

For others, King Charles is yet to make a significant impression.

‘No change in the old routine’

David Ward-Bevan, for example, is “disappointed” that there has been “no change in the old routine that the Queen kept,” such as “opening up the Royal family more.”

Similarly, J Jones hopes “his low key approach is temporary and intended to ensure a smooth transition from the reign of his mother.

“Otherwise, I think he should be more visibly modernising the monarchy and preserving the Commonwealth.

“We, understandably, had a very low key monarch in the Queen for the last few years of her reign. Charles needs to reverse that and remind us that we’re not a Republic run by inept politicians, whose decisions are made solely on vote winning strategies rather than for the good of the country. This is where I hope Charles will be most influential.”

Meanwhile, some have taken issue with Camilla’s new title of Queen: “Breaking his undertaking that Camilla should not be Queen was a very bad start that has alienated many of the Crown’s natural supporters,” asserts Andrea Pierce.

In like manner, Jan Grayson deems the up-scaling a “mistake,” instead of keeping the late Queen’s wish for Camilla to be known as Queen Consort.

